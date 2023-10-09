Monday Musings: The most stupid, no good, brainless move in the history of college football

I’d do my usual cheery “It’s Monday” opening. But no. I’m pissed.

On with it.

1) You saw what happened. And I’m sure you’ve read about the debacle by now on here. I don’t need to regurgitate everything that happened.

2) Part of why I write this article on Monday is so I have time to process the game from Saturday, make sure I’ve digested what I saw, and don’t fly off the handle with a knee jerk reaction.

After a day and a half of reflection, my feelings are the same: I’m out on Mario Cristobal as the head coach of the Miami Hurricanes. I do not believe he’s going to be the coach to get this program back on track.

3) Don’t get me wrong; I know he’s not getting fired.....though honestly, not kidding, he should be for that. That exercise of pure idiocy was a legitimate reason to fire a coach.

However, I’m also realistic enough to know that no one is going to pay a buyout north of $50 million. Ergo, he and Miami will continue to be married to each other for years to come, all likely to the detriment of our program and fans, it seems.

So I will continue to watch Miami probably lose stupid games from a head coach who can’t handle much beyond recruiting...which, to his credit, he is somehow handling very well.

4) I don’t really know why he didn’t kneel. I don’t know if it truly was to get Don Chaney, Jr. to 100 yards. I don’t know if it was because that’s just how he does things. I don’t know if it’s ego, stupidity, whatever.

All I know is that he should have known what to do. Anyone who’s watched football for more than 5 minutes knows that.

I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. It was like watching a car crash in slow motion. With 38 seconds left, he lined up, and I yelled at the screen “no, no, no, what are you doing? Kneel it!” And then the fumble happened, and then our own personal hell followed.

5) I’ve seen some folks say there were other reasons for the loss, particularly a terrible day from Tyler Van Dyke. TVD was absolutely dreadful, as anyone watching knows.

HOWEVER, he and the rest of the players and coaches did enough to get Miami into a position to win the game. They. Still. Did. Their. Jobs. As such, when Cristobal brain sharted the way he did, his ignorance and/or arrogance became the superseding cause of the loss.

6) And yeah, they screwed the pooch on the review. Chaney’s elbow was CLEARLY down before the ball was ripped out. But that crew had an agenda, so color me very much not shocked. But again, it should have NEVER gotten to that point.

7) As such, I feel TERRIBLE for the players. Seeing Matt Lee and others breaking down and despondent afterwards got to me. I hate it for them. Their coach screwed them out of a gutsy win. That should never, ever, EVER happen.

8) So yeah, throw tomatoes at me. Call me a turncoat or a quitter. I don’t really care. All I know is those who decried the Cristobal hire because of his history of poor in-game management were absolutely spot on.

I thought the honeymoon ended quickly with the Duke and MTSU losses last year, among several others. It’s gone straight to counseling mode now as far as I’m concerned.

9) Maybe he can win my trust back. But it’s going to take a lot after that absolute buffoonery. I’ve felt like Charlie Brown running up to kick the football way too many times with this program. After this, it’s going to take A LOT to get me to take a shot again.

10) I’m going to Chapel Hill this weekend. I will still represent and watch my alma mater. I just don’t believe in the guy leading the team out of the tunnel anymore. Sorry, not sorry.

Go Canes