Week 9 - Florida College Football Power Rankings

Week 8 was a a rollercoaster, so its time to look back on what went on with the Florida teams. I’m here to offer an unbiased ranking of the state of Florida college football teams. This analysis is based off of the eye test, the records of each program, and a little expectation for what’s to come.

No sugar coating, so lets dive in!

FBS Programs in the State of Florida: 7 (Florida Gators, Florida Atlantic Owls, Florida International Panthers, Florida State Seminoles, Miami Hurricanes, South Florida Bulls, and UCF Knights)

1: Florida State Seminoles - Next Game 11/04 @ Pittsburgh 3:30 PM EDT

Ranking: Associated Press - 4th, AFCA Coaches Poll - 4th

Florida State beat Wake Forrest 41-16. The Noles are now 8-0 and face a hobbled 2-6 Pitt team this week against Duke. The Noles are facing a classic trap game with Miami looming on the horizon. Can FSU’s focus on the task at hand, or will they get caught slipping and looking ahead to a rivalry game?

2: Miami Hurricanes - Next Game 11/4 @ NC State 8:00pm ACCN

Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked (11) Votes, AFCA Coaches Poll – Unranked (35) Votes

Miami is coming off of back to back comeback victories in overtime in the last 2 games and turnovers and penalties have continued to hold them back from reaching their true potential. This team is showing they are learning how to win, and that they have the fight in them to keep going when things aren't going right. Can they put a complete game together this weekend in Raleigh?

GO CANES SAY IT BACK ⤵️#GoCanes pic.twitter.com/SNs9BV0qLI — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) October 28, 2023

3: Florida Gators - Next Game - 11/4 vs Arkansas 12:00 PM ESPN2

Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked (12) Votes, AFCA Coaches Poll – Unranked (3) Votes

The Gators got blown out by the Georgia Bulldogs in Jacksonville. They move on to face an improved Arkansas team who, while 2-6. have 5 losses of 7 points or less. If UF lets the Razorbacks hang around in this one, look out.

4: UCF Knights - Next Game - 11/4 vs Cincinnati 3:30 PM FS1

Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked (0) Votes, AFCA Coaches Poll - Unranked (0) Votes

The Knights are coming off of 5 consecutive losses in their new conference and will face a hungry Cincinnati team looking for its first conference win this season. Can UCF break their 5 game losing streak?

FINAL

UCF 28

West Virginia 41 — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) October 28, 2023

5: Florida International - Next Game - vs MTSU - 11/11 3:30 PM ESPN+

Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked (0) Votes, AFCA Coaches Poll - Unranked (2) Votes

FIU lost to Jacksonville State last week to drop to 4-5 Nothing special to report here. They have a week off before traveling to Middle Tennessee State.

Final from Miami, 41-16 Jax State. — FIU Football (@FIUFootball) October 26, 2023

6. Florida Atlantic - Next Game 11/4 vs UAB - 3:00 PM - ESPN+

Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked (0) Votes, AFCA Coaches Poll - Unranked (0) Votes

FAU has quietly been showing improvement throughout the season. After a win against Charlotte, the Owls move on to face UAB.

Big time dub under the Friday night lights #WinningInParadise #TriCountyTakeover pic.twitter.com/F05pwEKlMs — Florida Atlantic Football (@FAUFootball) October 28, 2023

7. South Florida - Next Game - 11/4 @ Memphis - 3:00 PM - ESPN+

Ranking: Associated Press - Unranked (0) Votes, AFCA Coaches Poll - Unranked (0) Votes

All signs point to a USF defeat against Memphis. USF, who held Alabama to 17pts, gave up 56 points in consecutive games for two blowout losses, but bounced back last wee only allowing UCONN 21 pts. What Bulls team will show up Saturday?

With “games being played”, we’ll continue to revisit these standings each week over the course of the season.

Let us know your thoughts on the rankings in the comments below.