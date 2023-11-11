REPORT: Emory Williams to start at QB against FSU, Tyler Van Dyke benched

Moments ago, a report surfaced on social media that true freshman QB Emory Williams would start for Miami against FSU, replacing Tyler Van Dyke, who would be benched for poor performance.

#Miami Freshman quarterback, Emory Williams, will start at quarterback for the Hurricanes today against the Florida State Seminoles ➡️: https://t.co/DQJUpaLZvG pic.twitter.com/zhFnxfIGBF — Geo Milian (@GeoMilian) November 11, 2023

It’s well known that Van Dyke has been struggling. In his last 4 games, the junior from Connecticut has turned the ball over 11 times. And under his direction, the Miami offense has regressed week after week due to his personal struggles in performance.

Over the last few weeks, calls for a change at QB — due solely to Van Dyke’s poor performance — have gotten louder. And, it seems, they have come to fruition.

Related A timeline of Miami QBs in their first start against FSU

For Miami, this could (should) be a full scale changing of the guard. By playing Williams today, they would be burning his redshirt. With that being the case, there’s no reason to do anything but give him the keys to the kingdom and make him the starting QB for not only today, but the rest of the season.

This is a big move at the highest profile position in the sport. We’ll have more on this today, and definitely moving forward, if this reported QB switch comes to fruition.

Miami faces off against FSU at 3:30pm on ABC.

Go Canes