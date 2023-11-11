 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GAME THREAD: Miami Hurricanes at Florida State Seminoles

This year’s rivalry game is here.

By Cameron J. Underwood
Clemson v Miami Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Welcome to another Miami Hurricanes game day, everyone!

The Canes look to bounce back from last week’s loss against the NC State Wolfpack and ruin the season of their undefeated rivals: the Florida State Seminoles.

Before I go further, some news: Multiple reports have stated Emory Williams will start for a benched Tyler Van Dyke at Quarterback for Miami.

Here’s How To Watch by me

Here’s our X’s and O’s preview by Justin Dottavio

Here’s your Week 11 ACC Rooting Guide by Mike Schiffman

Here’s your weekly picks by Craig T. Smith

Here’s our FSU week StoryStream, a tradition unlike any other.

Who’d start if you combined the Miami and FSU Rosters?

Here are your captains for this week’s game:

If you know Mario Cristobal, you know the jersey combination. Traditional.

That’s it. Nothing more to be said, other than your incredible and timely commentary during the game.

Miami. Florida State. 3:30pm. ABC.

Go Canes

