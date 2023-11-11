GAME THREAD: Miami Hurricanes at Florida State Seminoles

Welcome to another Miami Hurricanes game day, everyone!

The Canes look to bounce back from last week’s loss against the NC State Wolfpack and ruin the season of their undefeated rivals: the Florida State Seminoles.

Before I go further, some news: Multiple reports have stated Emory Williams will start for a benched Tyler Van Dyke at Quarterback for Miami.

REPORT: True Freshman Emory Williams to start at QB against FSU, Tyler Van Dyke benched. #Caneshttps://t.co/Pyde4wE0Lg — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) November 11, 2023

Here are your captains for this week’s game:

Our captains for Week 11 #GoCanes pic.twitter.com/eC7oqJonBl — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) November 10, 2023

If you know Mario Cristobal, you know the jersey combination. Traditional.

That’s it. Nothing more to be said, other than your incredible and timely commentary during the game.

Miami. Florida State. 3:30pm. ABC.

Go Canes