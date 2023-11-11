Miami at FSU: Three Stars

The Miami Hurricanes lost a heartbreaker to their rival Florida State Seminoles today in Tallahassee, 27-20. The Canes played incredibly hard on both sides of the ball and never gave up. Tough defeat. But hey, at least I predicted the exact final score in our preview roundtable.

Let’s get to the three stars of the game.

1. Jacolby George

Miami’s diminutive receiver went off today with 5 catches for 153 yards and 2 TDs. His first touchdown catch was on a beautifully thrown fade by Emory Williams. George ran a great route and had plenty of space to haul in the catch. He had a couple screen passes that went for big gains as well. Then, his 85-yard catch and run midway through the fourth quarter gave the Canes a chance to win the game late. I love the way Jacolby George plays.

THE THROW. THE CATCH.



85 YARDS TO THE HOUSE @CanesFootball pic.twitter.com/4JIVsd15rH — ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 11, 2023

2. The linebackers

Kiko Mauigoa, Corey Flagg Jr., and Wesley Bissainthe were all heatseeking missiles today. Those three covered a ton of ground and also put consistent pressure on Jordan Travis. It was awesome to watch, plus the Canes needed every bit of it. Mauigoa finished with 9 total tackles, 2.5 TFLs and 2 sacks. Flagg had 4 total tackles and 1 TFL. Bissainthe had 5 total tackles, 3 TFLs, and 1 sack. Special shoutout to Mauigoa. Miami’s defense would not be nearly as good without him this season. I’ll be interested to see if he can make it at the next level. He definitely has the instincts.

SACK BY KIKO



FSU 0/5 on 3rd down in the 2nd half pic.twitter.com/YVduPwhL9g — NMD Grant (@NMDgrant) November 11, 2023

Honorable mention:

Emory Williams - He truly gave it his all today, including his left arm with the game on the line. His stats weren’t great, but he hung in there and did not play with any fear. Thoughts and prayers to him as he recovers from a scary injury.

GO CANES!