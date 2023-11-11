Recap: Canes fall to FSU 27-20

Close, but no cigar in Tallahassee. The Miami Hurricanes came up short against the Florida State Seminoles, falling 27-20 on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Emory Williams, who left after suffering an arm injury on the Canes’ final drive, went 8/23 passing for 175 yards and 2 touchdowns. Don Chaney, Jr. led Miami on the ground with 85 yards on 12 carries. Jacolby George had a monster game for UM, with 5 catches for 135 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Florida State opened up a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, with Trey Benson finding paydirt from 5 yards. Miami answered with an 82-yard touchdown drive where Chaney ripped off runs of 29 and 26 yards on the drive. Williams threw a dime to George for a 3-yard touchdown to finish it off.

From there, Miami appeared to be jobbed out of two points, as Wesley Bissainthe sacked Jordan Travis on the goal line but was called down at the 1-foot line. Replays clearly showed the ball was over the goal line when he was contacted by Bissainthe, and the ball never came back into the field of play. However, the play stood after review, and Miami fans and the broadcast team were completely baffled. Miami held and got a field goal at the gun to go into the locker room tied at 10.

FSU opened the second half with an onside kick, but Frank Ladson made a great leaping catch to set up Miami in FSU territory. The Canes would take their first and only lead at 13-10 on an Andy Borregales 50-yard field goal.

From there, FSU would go on to score 17 unanswered points, highlighted by a 38-yard Benson touchdown run and a Keon Coleman 6-yard touchdown catch.

But Miami would make it a fight all the way to the end. Williams threaded the needle between to FSU defenders to George, who ran for a wide open 85-yard touchdown after the defenders crashed into each other and fell down to draw within 27-20.

Miami’s defense forced an FSU punt with under 5 minutes left when Francisco Mauigoa sacked Travis on third down from the Miami 44 yard line.

Unfortunately, Williams - who gave forth a gutsy effort - was injured on a 4th and 2 scramble while reaching out for the first down marker. He was in tears as an aircast was put on and he was carted off the field.

Tyler Van Dyke came on and helped the Canes get to midfield, but three incompletions and an interception on fourth down with 40 seconds left sealed the win for Florida State.

Next up: Miami hosts Louisville on 11/18. Florida State hosts North Alabama on 11/18.