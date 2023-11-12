Miami Hurricanes open as underdogs to Louisville in Week 12’s Senior Day

As the Miami Hurricanes, fresh off a tight 27-20 loss to the Florida State Seminoles, return home for the final time in their 2023 season, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have released opening odds for the week 12 ACC conference home game on Senior Day against the Louisville Cardinals.

With no further ado, your DraftKings Sportsbook opening line of the week:

Per @DKSportsbook, Miami opens as 1pt home underdogs to Louisville for Senior Night next Saturday.



No Over/Under listed at open. — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) November 12, 2023

This is a curious line. With QB Emory Williams likely out after sustaining a “substantial” injury to his left arm late in the FSU game, Miami will likely turn back to former starter turned turnover machine Tyler Van Dyke. I find it curious that this line stands as it does with that specter hanging over the game, but hey, Vegas knows things I don’t.

There will be more conversation about this game through the week, but for now, Miami are very close underdogs heading into Senior Day.

