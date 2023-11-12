Miami Hurricanes vs Louisville Cardinals TV coverage, kick time announced

Maybe I missed it what with creating content for the Miami-FSU rivalry week, but we have all the game information for Miami-Louisville now.

Here’s the info for Senior Day against the Louisville Cardinals:

Also, the ACC finalized game information for Miami-Louisville.



12:00 noon kickoff

ABC National TV — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) November 12, 2023

The final home game of the year will be the earliest kick of the season for the Canes. This week’s Senior Day will be the first nooner of the year for the Canes, and they’ll follow that up with a nooner in the regular season finale next week on black Friday in Chestnut Hill against the Boston College Eagles. The information for the finale was previously announced.

So there you have it. Early kicks the next two — LAST TWO — weeks of the regular season. Govern yourselves accordingly.

Go Canes