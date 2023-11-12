 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Miami Hurricanes vs Louisville Cardinals TV coverage, kick time announced

Get ready for a kegs and eggs, mimosa heavy tailgate for the final home game of 2023

By Cameron J. Underwood
NCAA Football: Miami at North Carolina Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Maybe I missed it what with creating content for the Miami-FSU rivalry week, but we have all the game information for Miami-Louisville now.

Here’s the info for Senior Day against the Louisville Cardinals:

The final home game of the year will be the earliest kick of the season for the Canes. This week’s Senior Day will be the first nooner of the year for the Canes, and they’ll follow that up with a nooner in the regular season finale next week on black Friday in Chestnut Hill against the Boston College Eagles. The information for the finale was previously announced.

So there you have it. Early kicks the next two — LAST TWO — weeks of the regular season. Govern yourselves accordingly.

Go Canes

