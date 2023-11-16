Week 12 college football lines and picks

Sigh......

A 4-6 Week 11 dropped my overall mark for the year to 57-58-2. Below the Mendoza line.......ouch. Oklahoma State, Tennessee, and Boston College all got their doors blown clean in what were supposed to be close games. Out of nowhere results. This is a weird, weird sport sometimes. Oh well. No time like the present to make up for it.

As usual, all lines are courtesy of our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

And now, on with this week’s picks...

LOUISVILLE (+1) at Miami

Look, I’d like to pick Miami here, and I would if Emory Williams was at quarterback. However, Tyler Van Dyke is seeing ghosts and simply can’t lead this team right now. And that’s truly disappointing, as Louisville really is a beatable team despite their record (their showing at Pittsburgh is Exhibit A as to why I think that).

Boston College at PITTSBURGH (-2.5)

I have no idea what that steaming mess was that the Eagles put forth last week in a home blowout loss to Virginia Tech, but I’ll count on Pittsburgh being good enough to beat that group at home on Saturday.

Oklahoma at BYU (+24)

I see why Vegas set this line where they did, as BYU has been on the wrong side of some lopsided games, but Oklahoma just hasn’t been right lately. This is A LOT of points to lay on the road in this spot, so I’ll take the home team getting them.

MICHIGAN (-19) at Maryland

The Wolverines are a machine, and I’m going to keep on riding with them until they buck me.

DUKE (-3.5) at Virginia

Duke had Carolina beaten last weekend before letting them off the hook with a last second drive to force overtime. And they did it without Riley Leonard. They’re good enough to go into Charlottesville and win by at least a touchdown.

GEORGIA (-10.5) at Tennessee

Neyland Stadium will provide an electric setting, but at some point the Jimmy and Joes will matter, and Georgia just has the better and deeper roster by a significant margin. Georgia pulls away by the start of the fourth quarter.

Georgia vs. Tennessee; UNDER 59.5

I hate unders, but this is too many points. Georgia won’t completely explode offensively in Neyland, but Tennessee won’t do nearly enough to contribute to getting over this total against a very good Bulldogs defense.

Minnesota at OHIO STATE (-27.5)

The Buckeyes have gotten back on a bit of a roll lately and will decimate the Gophers at home on Saturday afternoon.

Oregon at Arizona State; OVER 55.5

Any game total with Oregon’s offense that’s in the mid-50s? Please. I’ll take the over far more often than not in that case, and against the Sun Devils is no exception.

Kentucky at SOUTH CAROLINA (+1)

This flies in the face of logic, as Kentucky has been the better team this year, but I feel like South Carolina kind of got its groove back the last two weeks against lesser competition. At night at Williams-Brice Stadium, I’ll take USCe to pull off the (slight) upset.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.