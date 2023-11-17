How to watch Miami vs Louisville in Week 12

Week 12 is on deck in the world of College Football, and Mario Cristobal’s Canes look to close out the home slate with a win on Senior Day.

After losing on the road 2-20 against the Florida State Seminoles, the Canes return home to Hard Rock Stadium for their first noon kickoff of the year on Senior Day against the surprising Louisville Cardinals.

Here’s the info you need to watch this week’s game:

Louisville Cardinals (9-1, 6-1 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (6-4, 2-4 ACC)

Kickoff time: 12:00 pm (aka Noon) Eastern

TV: ABC

Online Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: 560 WQAM, 990AM ESPN Deportes, WVUM, TuneIn app has a channel for CFB broadcasts, which may help you as well.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Opened: Louisville -1, Over/Under 47.5; 11am Friday: Miami -1, Over/Under 46.5

I find it very interesting that this line has flipped from Louisville -1 to Miami -1 as this week has progressed. As is the case in many games, Miami may be the more talented team, but Louisville has been the better performing team, as evidenced by their 9-1 record. As the Cardinals look to secure a spot in the ACC Championship Game opposite Florida State, Miami stands in their way as a potential spoiler.

Can Tyler Van Dyke remember how to play football? Does the Miami defense stifle Louisville’s run game, and thereby their offense? Can the Canes send the seniors* out with a win?

Tune in Saturday at Noon to find out!

Go Canes

