ACC Rooting Guide: Week 10

Every ACC team is playing in Week 10. No more bye weeks. While the Seminoles have the inside track to make the 2023 ACC Championship Game, there are still multiple teams in the mix to be their opponent in Charlotte. Since the Miami Hurricanes are one of those teams, I will tend to root for whatever outcome benefits them the most.

Let’s do some rooting.

Wake Forest @ Duke - 11/2 at 7:30 PM EST, TV - ESPN

Both the Demon Deacons and Blue Devils are coming off beatdowns last week by FSU and Louisville, respectively. Wake is 1-4 in conference play, while Duke is hanging around at 2-2. The Canes need some teams to stack some losses in order to gain some ground. I have no serious analysis for this game. So, uh, yeah. Let’s go Wake Forest.

Boston College @ Syracuse - 11/3 at 7:30 PM EST, TV - ESPN2

The Eagles have the same conference record as the Canes, at 2-2. The Orange have lost four games in a row, sitting at 0-4 in conference. Dino Babers is on the hottest of seats as he is having a rough year in the ACC. BC has won four in a row and is playing their best football of the season. The Carrier Dome needs to come alive on Friday night! Save Coach Babers! Let’s go Syracuse.

#12 Notre Dame @ Clemson - 11/4 at 12:00 PM EST, TV - ABC

Miami’s rival from the 1980s is the highest ranked two-loss team in the country. Their defense is legit, while their offense has picked up the pace the last few games. Clemson is one of the biggest disappointments in all of college football this year. They really are having the season from hell. The Tigers haven’t lost four regular-season games since 2010. With their final three games against Georgia Tech, UNC, and South Carolina, Clemson is going to have to work to get bowl eligible. Crazy. Beating Notre Dame would be a big help. Plus it’s Notre Dame. Let’s go Clemson.

Campbell @ North Carolina - 11/4 at 12:00 PM EST, TV - ACC Network

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. UNC was sitting at #12 in the AP Poll and cruising towards a matchup with FSU in the ACC Championship Game. They had a shot at a CFP appearance. After consecutive losses to Virginia and Georgia Tech, the Tar Heels have fallen out of the Top 25 and have a couple teams to jump in the ACC standings. The Fighting Camels of Campbell should provide Mack Brown’s squad a warmup before their final three conference games. Let’s go Campbell.

Georgia Tech @ Virginia - 11/4 at 2:00 PM EST, TV - CW Network

The Yellow Jackets lost to Boston College, but beat Miami and UNC. Makes perfect sense. Tech has some momentum and a favorable remaining conference schedule, with Clemson and Syracuse coming after their trip to Charlottesville. Meanwhile, Virginia also took down UNC and nearly beat the Canes in Miami. I didn’t see that coming after how bad they looked the first half of the season. This should be a close matchup. Let’s go Virginia.

#4 Florida State @ Pittsburgh - 11/4 at 3:30 PM EST, TV - ESPN

The Seminoles are so much better than the Panthers it’s unfair. In the past, I’d say this is a great spot for Pitt. They have thrived as a big underdog in the past. However, coach Pat Narduzzi put his foot in his mouth in a big way after last Saturday’s 58-7 drubbing at the hands of Notre Dame. His quote: “We lost a lot of good players last year. We thought we’d replace them and we obviously didn’t do a good job with that.” Yikes. Several Pitt players tweeted their confusion and frustration. Narduzzi has since apologized. Still, the damage might be done. It would be nice if his guys will rally around him and give FSU a four-quarter fight. Let’s go Pitt.

Matchup of the Week

Virginia Tech @ #15 Louisville - 11/4 at 3:30 PM EST, TV - ACC Network

The Hokies are 3-1 in conference play. That’s the quite the turnaround after suffering three non-conference losses in a row in to Purdue, Rutgers, and Marshall in September. After playing the Cardinals, they take on BC, NC State, and Virginia to close the season. Those are extremely winnable games. Louisville is 4-1 in conference play finishes their ACC slate against Virginia and Miami. This game could decide who has the inside track on facing FSU for the conference title. Let’s go Virginia Tech.