How to watch Miami at NC State in week 10

Week 10 is on deck in the world of College Football, and Mario Cristobal’s Canes look to carry the momentum from last week’s overtime win and keep the momentum going with a 3 game win streak, hopefully.

After exorcising some (many) demons in the 28-20 (2OT) win over the Clemson Tigers, and squeaking out a 29-26 (OT) win over the Virginia Cavaliers on homecoming, the Canes return to the road to face an NC State team that is perennially tough, and who themselves are coming off a win against Clemson.

Here’s the info you need to watch this week’s game:

Miami Hurricanes (6-2, 2-2 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (5-3, 2-2 ACC)

Kickoff time: 8:00pm Eastern

TV: ACC Network

Online Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: 560 WQAM, 990AM ESPN Deportes, WVUM, TuneIn app has a channel for CFB broadcasts, which may help you as well.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Opened: Miami -4, O/U 45; As of 8:30am Thursday: Miami -4.5, O/U 45

NC State has found new life since benching Brennan Armstrong and going to MJ Morris at QB. And, under Dave Doeren, the Wolfpack are usually a tough out, a physical team, and one you cannot overlook. Miami has had success against NC State in recent years, and are on a 4-game win streak in this infrequent matchup. Hopefully, that run of success continues on Saturday night.

And a reminder, this is the only game Miami is playing this week. So, focus on this game, the one against NC State. Anything else, we’ll leave that for AFTER this game ends.

Go Canes

