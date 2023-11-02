Week 10 college football lines and picks

Another week, another .500 mark. I was spot on with Virginia covering and the Canes winning, but Utah totally let me down and took away two of my picks with one terrible showing. The season mark now sits at 48-48-1. Let’s try this again.

And now, on with this week’s picks...

MIAMI (-5.5) at NC State

Miami is better than the pack on both lines of scrimmage. The ground game controls the pace, while Rueben Bain, Jr. and the Miami defensive front tees off on the backfield.

ARKANSAS (+4.5) at Florida

Call this one just a gut pick, but I love how Arkansas played on the road at Alabama, and I think they make this a very tight game, at worst.

JACKSONVILLE STATE (+15.5) at South Carolina

USCe is 2-6 this season and looks terrible lately. I’ll take 15.5 points to see if Jax State can hang.

UCONN (+36) at Tennessee

I’m starting to bank more on big underdogs with the points given the new clock rules shortening games. Vols win big, but not quite big enough to cover this mark.

Virginia Tech at LOUISVILLE (-9.5)

The Cardinals made a believer out of me last week against Duke. Not making that same mistake again. Cards big at home.

FLORIDA STATE (-21.5) at Pitt

Pitt really is terrible after all. I thought they might be plucky after beating Louisville convincingly at home, but that was an anomaly. Noles roll the Panthers.

AUBURN (-12.5) at Vandy

Auburn’s just the more talented team by a good margin, and that carries them to at least a two touchdown win.

Texas A&M at OLE MISS (-3)

The Rebels are having a sneaky good season, and that continues on Saturday in Oxford. They don’t get caught looking ahead to Georgia next weekend.

WASHINGTON (-3) at USC

A lot of road teams this week, but a lot of good lines for the road teams. This might be the best line of the entire weekend. Huskies roll an apparently mediocre USC team.

UCLA (-2.5) at Arizona

The Bruins’ defense is really good and gets the job done in the desert.

