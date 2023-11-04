GAME THREAD: Miami Hurricanes at NC State Wolfpack

Welcome to another Miami Hurricanes game day, everyone!

The Canes look to keep the winning ways going after last week’s 26-23 (OT) win over the Virginia Cavaliers on Homecoming. Next up: the first of 3 road trips in November, this one to Raleigh to face off against the NC State Wolfpack.

Here’s How To Watch by me

Here’s our X’s and O’s preview by Justin Dottavio

Here’s your Week 10 ACC Rooting Guide by Mike Schiffman

Here’s your weekly picks by Craig T. Smith

Here are your captains for this week’s game:

Our captains for Week 10 #GoCanes pic.twitter.com/YDXcRum4pW — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) November 2, 2023

And the uniform combo is traditional for the road: White over Orange.

There you have it. The stage is set for Miami @ NC State.

60 minutes. Earn victory. And talk about the path there with ll your internet friends.

Go Canes