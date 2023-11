All our content in the lead up to our annual rivalry game against FSU.

Welcome to Rivalry week!

As the Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles prepare to square off for their annual game, we’re here to discuss all of it. So take a look through all the great content our team of contributors has dreamed up, and prepare for the game. And also dive into the dissection of the action afterwards.

But you know the drill.

It’s Miami and Florida State.

Prepare for battle.