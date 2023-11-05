Miami Hurricanes open as big underdogs to Florida State in Week 11’s rivalry game

As the Miami Hurricanes, fresh off a bad 20-6 loss to the NC State Wolfpack, continue their march thru the 2023 season, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have released opening odds for the week 11 ACC conference road game against their rivals from the north: the Florida State Seminoles.

With no further ado, your DraftKings Sportsbook opening line of the week:

Per @DKSportsbook, Miami opens as 14pt underdogs on the road at Florida State for week 11.



No Over/Under listed at open. — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) November 5, 2023

A top 5 team in the country by every poll that matters, Florida State is clearly the favorites going into this year’s rivalry game. For Miami, this will be a tough uphill battle, but this rivalry game is a different game for both teams — as much has been said by players and coaches on both sides of this rivalry since the beginning of time — and maybe that helps them close the gap. I doubt it, but stranger things have happened.

Anyways, there you have it. FSU open as 2 touchdown favorites over Miami in the 2023 installment of this hated rivalry.

More on this game as the week progresses.

Go Canes

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.