 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Miami Hurricanes at Florida State Seminoles kick time announced

An afternoon showdown for this year’s game.

By Cameron J. Underwood
/ new
NCAA Football: Florida State at Miami Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Following Miami’s 20-6 loss at NC State, next week’s road game against Florida State came off its 6 day hold and was given a kick time. The game was previously announced as an ABC National TV game. The particulars:

The ACC had 4 game slots to decide, but for this game, there were only 3 placement options: Noon, 3:30pm, and 7:30pm. Obviously,

So there you have it.

Miami. Florida State. Saturday. 3:30pm. ABC.

Go Canes

In This Stream

Rivalry week: Miami vs FSU 2023

View all 3 stories

Loading comments...