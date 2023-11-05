Miami Hurricanes at Florida State Seminoles kick time announced

Following Miami’s 20-6 loss at NC State, next week’s road game against Florida State came off its 6 day hold and was given a kick time. The game was previously announced as an ABC National TV game. The particulars:

An afternoon national spotlight for a rivalry matchup in Doak!



Saturday’s game will be a 3:30pm kickoff on ABC#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/6HO7UM1zBn — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 5, 2023

The ACC had 4 game slots to decide, but for this game, there were only 3 placement options: Noon, 3:30pm, and 7:30pm. Obviously,

So there you have it.

Miami. Florida State. Saturday. 3:30pm. ABC.

Go Canes