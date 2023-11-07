A 40-year history of Miami-FSU games in November

The Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles have played in September, October, November and January since the rivalry’s inception in 1951. Because the ‘Canes and ‘Noles have failed to play in the ACC Championship Game December hasn’t happened in the joint-ACC era of the rivalry.

This season marks the 11th time the two rivals have met up in November over the past 40 seasons. Over the past four decades, November games played between the ‘Canes and ‘Noles have ended in a 5-5 tie. Over that time Miami is 4-3 in Tallahassee November games, but three of those games came before Dennis Erickson left Coral Gables for the Seattle Seahawks.

Starting with the first National Championship season of the two programs, the 1983 season, where the Hurricanes went on to win their first of five titles. The Hurricanes and Seminoles met up in 1983 in Tallahassee, FL with Miami winning 17-16.

In 1985, Miami wins again in Tally, this time by a final of 35-27. In 1986, the teams finally play in Miami, FL and the ‘Canes win again. This time in a 41-23 trouncing by The U. The final November date in the rivalry for 20 years is played in Tallahassee in 1991. With Gino Torretta at QB, Miami wins by a final of 17-16 once again, propelling the ‘Canes to another national title winning season.

The November date for the series picks up in 2011, with FSU starting to take over the winning side of the ticker. In ‘11, FSU wins at Doak Campbell Stadium 23-19. In 2013, back up north, FSU wins in a blowout 41-14. The ‘Noles sneak out with a 30-26 win in 2014 back in Miami Gardens, FL this time.

Miami mixes things up in 2019, not just winning an November FSU-UM game, but also one in Tally. Miami knocks off FSU 27-10 in Manny Diaz’s first year as head coach.

Then FSU got on a two-game winning streak vs. Miami in the 2021 and 2022 games, both played in November. ‘21 was played in Tallahassee and the ‘Noles won 31-28. This was the backbreaker for the Manny Diaz Era (Diaz actually finished his tenure 2-1 vs. FSU).

The Hurricanes hired Mario Cristobal to get back on course for the 2022 season. But in “22, a game played at Hard Rock Stadium, the Seminoles dominated the Hurricanes 45-3 on November 5th.

Now the Hurricanes will head north once again to face the Seminoles in November. Miami will face FSU on Saturday, November 11th at 3:30pm (eastern) on ABC. The U can upset Florida State’s perfect season and run at the College Football Playoff, or fold and be blowout and media fodder for another season under Cristobal.