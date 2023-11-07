ACC Power Rankings: Week 11

After another conference loss where the offense, specifically the passing game, couldn’t put a full game together, the Miami Hurricanes are in a tough spot for the rest of the season.

Currently sitting in the bottom half of the conference standings, the Hurricanes still have a chance to shake up the ACC with games remaining against the top two teams in the conference.

Week Ten Result: Win over Pittsburgh, 24-7

Still undefeated after another three-score win, Florida State locks up a spot in the ACC Championship game. But Miami still has the opportunity to ruin their unbeaten season. The Seminoles host the Hurricanes and currently hold a two-game winning streak over Miami in the series.

Week Ten Result: Win over Virginia Tech, 34-3

With a 31-point win over Virginia Tech, the Cardinals continue their great season under first-year head coach Jeff Brohm. They host Virginia this week with the chance to really separate themselves as the second-best team in the conference and almost lock up their spot in the conference title game.

Week Ten Result: Win over Campbell, 59-7

After losing back-to-back games, North Carolina bounced back with a big win over FCS opponent Campbell. The Tar Heels began the season with seven straight wins but had losses to Virginia and Georgia Tech. To have a shot at making the ACC Championship, they need to win out against Duke, Clemson, and NC State while also having Louisville lose another ACC game, possibly two.

4. NC State Wolfpack (6-3, 3-2 ACC)

Week Ten Result: Win over Miami, 20-6

The NC State Wolfpack picked up a huge win over Miami, completely dominating the Hurricanes’ offense. They allowed just two field goals and forced four turnovers during the game becoming bowl-eligible.

Week Ten Result: Win over Wake Forest, 24-21

After losing to the top two teams in the ACC in back-to-back weeks, Duke scored 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter including a game-winning field goal as time expired to pick up their sixth win of the season against Wake Forest. They are bowl-eligible in consecutive years for the first time since 2018.

6. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-4, 4-2 ACC)

Week Ten Result: Win over Virginia, 45-17

After their upset win over North Carolina, the Yellow Jackets continued their winning for the first time this season. Before their win against Virginia, Georgia Tech hadn’t won or lost two games in a row all season. Somehow, they are third in the ACC standings while also being just one of six ACC teams not yet bowl-eligible.

Week Ten Result: Win over Syracuse, 17-10

After losing to Florida State and Louisville early in the season, Boston College has won their last five games, four of which came by one score. With just two conference losses, the Eagles still have an outside chance to sneak into the ACC Championship game if Louisville loses their last two ACC games and BC can win out against three mediocre teams.

Week Ten Result: Loss to NC State, 20-6

At this point, I would believe Miami can win or lose against any team in college football. The defense is playing pretty well while the offense is all over the place. The running game has been solid and the only thing that is missing is any semblance of consistency from the quarterback position. Losing by 14 points on the road with four turnovers from one player is unacceptable.

With three games remaining, two of those come against the best teams in the conference. One of those is our biggest rival with the chance to spoil their undefeated year.

Week Ten Result: Win over Notre Dame, 31-23

After two straight one-score losses to ACC opponents, Clemson has their stock rising with a win over Notre Dame. The Tigers won't finish with a winning record in conference play for the first time since 2010, but their arrow is moving up according to Dabo Swinney. They have Georgia Tech, North Carolina, and South Carolina remaining to pick up their sixth win to avoid missing a bowl game for the first time since 2004.

Week Ten Result: Loss to Louisville, 34-3

Virginia Tech wasn’t able to extend their winning streak to three, getting blown out by Louisville. With Boston College, NC State, and Virginia remaining on their schedule, they do have a pretty solid chance of picking up a sixth win, but there aren’t any easy wins there.

Week Ten Result: Loss to Georgia Tech, 45-17

With a loss to Georgia Tech, Virginia lost any hope of reaching a bowl game. The Cavaliers have never been a program that quits, so I wouldn’t expect them to lay down for the rest of the season.

Week Ten Result: Loss to Duke, 24-21

The Demon Deacons have lost five of their last six games after beginning the season with three wins. Their only win over that stretch and their only conference win came against Pittsburgh. And yet, Wake Forest will have an opportunity to make a bowl game if they can win two of the final three games against NC State, Notre Dame, and Syracuse.

Week Ten Result: Loss to Boston College, 17-10

The only team in the conference without a win against an ACC opponent, Syracuse has once against completely fallen apart after a good start. Five consecutive losses after four wins to start the season. They have scored just 44 points in their five ACC games this season. But they can make a bowl game if they win two of their games against Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, and Wake Forest.

14. Pittsburgh Panthers (2-7, 1-4 ACC)

Week Ten Result: Loss to Florida State, 24-7

Like Virginia, Pittsburgh picked up their seventh loss of the season and are no longer eligible to make a bowl game. They are the only team to beat Louisville this season, so they do have that to hold on to, but they lost the four games before that game and the three games since.