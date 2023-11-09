How to watch Miami at Florida State in Week 11

Week 11 is on deck in the world of College Football, and Mario Cristobal’s Canes look to plant a flag with a monumental win on the road during rivalry week.

After losing on the road 20-6 against NC State, the Canes continue their November nomad status with another road game against a hated rival: The Florida State Seminoles.

Here’s the info you need to watch this week’s game:

Miami Hurricanes (6-3, 2-3 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (9-0, 7-0 ACC)

Kickoff time: 3:30pm Eastern

TV: ABC

Online Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: 560 WQAM, 990AM ESPN Deportes, WVUM, TuneIn app has a channel for CFB broadcasts, which may help you as well.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Opened: Florida State -14, O/U 50; As of 12:30pm Thursday: Florida State -14, O/U 50.5

It’s no secret that Miami is a big underdog in this game. FSU is rolling, 9-0 on the year, and #4 in the CFP rankings. Miami has had one of the worst game-mismanagement losses in CFB history (Georgia Tech), lost another game to a rival they’ve rarely beaten in the last decade (North Carolina), and then, well, y’all saw that horrible, terrible, no good, very bad offensive performance from last week (NC State).

Miami-FSU is one of the greatest rivalries in College Football, if not all of sport. However, this year, even with the emotion of the rivalry to help buoy them, Miami figures to face a substantial uphill battle in Tallahassee, and one that they might not be equipped to fully handle.

Go Canes

