Week 11 college football lines and picks

Well, it was a winning week last week, albeit by the absolute slimmest of margins. A 5-4-1 mark moved me above .500 also by the slimmest of margins at 53-52-2. Miami made a fool out of me by no showing offensively. I should have known. Silly me. Not making that same mistake again.

Miami at FLORIDA STATE (-14)

My picks and analysis will come out shortly, but for now, I can say I don’t see this going well for Miami, especially with a broken passing game and with Jordan Travis and some excellent WRs on the other sideline. Bleh.

ALABAMA (-11) at Kentucky

The Crimson Tide has awoken, which is terrible news for the rest of the SEC. Tide rolls in Lexington.

Virginia Tech at BOSTON COLLEGE (+1)

Let’s call this the I-don’t-believe-in-Virginia-Tech pick, and the game is in Chestnut Hills. Enough for me.

ARIZONA (-10.5) at Colorado

The Buffs are cooked, while Jedd Fisch’s Wildcats are starting to heat up.

NC STATE (-2.5) at Wake Forest

The Wolfpack defense is quite good, although not as good as Miami made them look last week. NC State gets it done on the road.

USC at Oregon; OVER 75.5

This is a HUGE total, but these two teams know how to score points, and USC really knows how to allow them. The scoreboard should have some huge numbers on it on Saturday.

TENNESSEE (-1.5) at Missouri

The Vols’ passing game has heated up the last three weeks to go with its already dominant ground game. This is a fun game with plenty of points, but the Vols get it done on the road.

OKLAHOMA STATE (-2.5) at UCF

Not sure what Vegas knows here, has knocked off Kansas and Oklahoma in the past month, while UCF has fallen apart. Cowboys improve to 8-2 in Orlando.

Florida at LSU (-14.5)

The Gators are a mess right now, and in Death Valley at night, the Tigers should win convincingly.

DUKE (+14.5) at North Carolina

Yes, it’s another road game, but I really don’t get this line. I know that Riley Leonard is going to be out for awhile, but UNC has struggled against everyone. Whatever. I’ll take the points here.

