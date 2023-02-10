Change Management

Change can be difficult, especially in the world of college sports where fans often have a strong emotional connection to their favorite teams and coaches. Coaches sometimes leave, are not retained, or may even be fired, for a variety of reasons, including:

Poor performance: A coach’s primary responsibility is to prepare their players to win games and compete for championships. If a team is consistently losing, the athletic department may choose to make changes in order to improve the team’s chances for success.

Off-field issues: Coaches can also be fired for off-field issues, such as NCAA violations, inappropriate behavior, or conflicts with players, administration, or other staff.

Philosophy and style differences: A coaching change may also be made if the athletic department or administration feels that the coach’s philosophy or style is not a good fit for the program or the university.

Lack of progress: If the team has not made significant progress, the Athletic Director and/or Head Coach may decide to make a change in order to try and move the program forward.

It’s important to note that coaching changes can be difficult for players, fans, and the university community at large, but sometimes a change is necessary to help the program reach its full potential.

What Can You Do?

Here are a few ways that you, as a member of the fanbase, can deal with that change:

Keep an open mind: It’s important to approach a coaching change with an open mind and not make assumptions about the new coach(es) before getting to know them and their style.

Focus on the positive: Instead of dwelling on the negative aspects of a coaching change, try to focus on the positive aspects and the opportunities for growth and improvement that it presents. Social media has been littered with negative opinions and quite frankly it gets old... QUICK!

Give the new coach(es) a chance: It’s imperative that we give the new staff time to implement their vision for the program and to build relationships with players and staff. No one care how long it's been, or how fast YOU want things done... we all want it yesterday, but that isn't realistic. Give them some room to breathe and work through the transition.

Remember the past: While it’s important to embrace change and look forward, it’s also okay to reflect on the past and to cherish the memories and experiences that you’ve had with this “Progrum”.

Remain supportive: Regardless of the coaching change, it’s important to continue supporting the team and the players, who are the foundation of the program. Ultimately, coaching changes are an opportunity for growth and renewal, and by focusing on the positive and staying supportive, fans can help their team and the program to move forward.

How Do We Fix It?

There is no one specific formula for how a football team can get better, as it depends on many factors such as the team’s strengths, weaknesses, and current personnel. However, here are a few indicators of note that the Miami Hurricanes have been working to improve:

Recruiting: Consistently bringing in top-tier talent through recruiting is crucial for any football program. The Hurricanes are targeting and landing high-quality recruits and transfers who fit the team’s system and can make an immediate impact on the field.

Player development: Once the players are on the roster, it’s important for the coaching staff to develop them to reach their full potential. This involves improving their technical skills, understanding of the game, and pushing them to reach their physical abilities.

Building team culture: Creating a strong team culture helps to foster unity and a sense of purpose among players, which often translates to better performance on the field. It also requires changes be made to personnel and staff... and here we are.

Strategic game planning: Cristobal’s staff should look to develop and implement game plans that take advantage of the team’s strengths and minimize its weaknesses. This can’t be underscored enough. All indicators point to Guidry as a coach that is good at this.

Physical conditioning: Establishing and maintaining high levels of physical fitness help the players perform at their best, both in practice and in games. Expect the guy with the funny ‘Stache to continue to make this happen.

Utilizing technology and analysis: Teams can use technology and data analysis to gain a competitive edge, such as breaking down film to find tendencies of opponents or tracking player performance to identify areas for improvement. With the large amount of Analysts Cristobal has brought in this is happening in real time.

By addressing these areas, the Hurricanes are taking steps to improve and achieve their goals. Granted, these are just general suggestions, but the specific steps the Hurricanes take to improve will depend on the unique circumstances of the 2023 coaching staff and the effort and leadership of the new members of the team.

No matter what, it’s still GO CANES!

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.