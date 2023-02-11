Recapping and Ranking the NFL ProCanes’ 2022 Season

Coming into the Super Bowl, only two players are currently on the Big Game rosters: DB Deon Bush has played with the Kansas City Chiefs this season, while OL Jarrid Williams is on the Philadelphia Eagles Practice Squad. Coming into this season, only one ProCane was selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, DL Jonathan Ford, in the sixth round. This was a bit of a decline from what ProCanes are used to as frequent early draftees, and especially a year after Jaelan Phillips and Gregory Rousseau both were selected in the first round, and Quincy Roche and Brevin Jordan also were drafted.

And overall, the 2022 NFL season was fairly lackluster from a ProCanes highlight perspective. That being said, Phillips and Rousseau are clearly rising stars and already regular starters as top tier NFL pass rushers.

Below, you can find ALL of the ProCanes, how they fared during the 2022 NFL Season, which includes stats and Pro Football Focus Grades, and tiers. Outside of that, there is also a list of all NFL Free Agents, XFL Players, and USFL Players. Finally, the “Next Generation” of ProCanes as two players were invited to the NFL Draft Combine - Tyrique Stevenson and Will Mallory - and several other players who have entered the 2023 NFL Draft: Lou Hedley, DJ Ivey, Antonio Moultrie, Mitchell Agude, and DJ Scaife, Jr.

Tier 1. MVPs

Position | Name | Team | (Draft Year/Selection) | (2022 PFF Grade - 2022 GP/GS)

1. DE | Jaelan Phillips | Miami Dolphins | (2021, 1st round, 18th overall) | (87.7 - 17/15) 61 tackles, 7.0 sacks, 2 PD, 1 FF, 8 TFL, 25 QBHits: Phillips and Rousseau were the last two Canes’ first round picks in 2021 and are both in the AFC East where they should continue to wreak havoc on opposing QBs. Phillips continued the momentum from his final collegiate season, where he experienced a meteoric rise, in the same city, with the Dolphins at the NFL level. JP15 has 15.5 sacks over his first two seasons and was ranked the sixth best pass rusher in the NFL by PFF. With the addition of Bradley Chubb, Phillips should continue his trajectory.

2. DE | Gregory Rousseau | Buffalo Bills | (2021, 1st round, 30th overall) | (83.6 - 13/13) 37 tackles, 8.0 sacks (Career High), 4 PD, 1 FF, 8 TFL, 14 QBHits: The 2021 first rounder is off to a fast start and only improving as a pass rusher as he tallied 8.0 sacks and was the 12th best pass rusher in 2022 according to PFF.

Tier 2. Stars

Position | Name | Team | (Draft Year/Selection) | (2022 PFF Grade - 2022 GP/GS)

3. TE | David Njoku | Cleveland Browns | (2017, 1st round, 29th overall) | (73.7 - 14/14) 58 receptions (Career High) for 628 yards and 4 TDs: Njoku earned a big contract this past offseason, which was questionable at the time especially after recently being the center of a turbulent offseason filled with rampant trade rumors. The former first round pick and freak has been a reliable target, setting a career high in receptions this past season. He is also the ninth best tight end in the NFL according to PFF.

4. FS | Rayshawn Jenkins | Jacksonville Jaguars | (2017, 4th round, 113th overall) | (57.3 - 17/17) 116 tackles (Career High), 3 INTs, 1 TD (Game-Winner) 3 PD: Jenkins has become a staple in the secondary for the Chargers, in 2020, and then for the Jaguars the past two years. Jenkins has earned captain where he takes on a leadership role on a young defense that continues to develop after a playoff berth in 2022. Jenkins set a career high and was fifth among Safeties in tackles with 116.

5. DE | Calais Campbell | Baltimore Ravens | (2008, 2nd round, 50th overall) | (77.2 - 14/14) 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 2 PD, 2 FF, 14 QBHits: The 15-year veteran does not appear to be declining whatsoever. As he approaches 37 years of age, he tallied 5.5 sacks and 36 tackles proving to still be a strong foundational piece on the Ravens’ roster. Campbell also won the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, as he has always been involved in the community.

6. WR | K.J. Osborn | Minnesota Vikings | (2020, 6th round, 212th overall) | (65.1 - 17/17) 60 receptions for 650 yards and 5 TDs: Osborn has always put in the work and it is officially paying dividends as he contributed to one of the best wide receiving corps in the NFL behind Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson. The kid with the make-it attitude showed immense poise en route to earning the starting kick return/punt return spot last season and took it a step higher this season as he 12 TDs over the past two seasons. Osborn has become a regular starter as his career is just getting started.

Tier 3. Standouts

Position | Name | Team | (Draft Year/Selection) | (2022 PFF Grade - 2022 GP/GS)

7. K | Michael Badgley | Detroit Lions | (2018, UDFA) | (64.7 - 13/13) 24/28 FGs (85.7%) (53-yard long), 33/33 XPs (100%): The Money Badger has been a reliable kicker for the Lions.

8. LB | Denzel Perryman | Las Vegas Raiders | (2015, 2nd round, 48th overall) | (74.2 - 12/11) 83 tackles, 14 TFL, 1 Sack, 2 INT, 5 QBHits: Perryman is becoming a tackling machine in the NFL after breaking the single season tackle record with 154 in 2021. He was also productive in 2022 but missed several games due to injury. Perryman will be a highly touted free agent after finishing his discount two-year, $6million deal with Las Vegas this season.

9. WR | Braxton Berrios | New York Jets | (2018, 6th round, 210th overall) (62.8 - 17/2) 18 receptions for 145 yards, 9 rushes for 91 yards, and 2 TDs, 1 TD pass, 23.1 yards/kick return, 11.4 yards/punt return: Berrios no has a passing touchdown, rushing touchdown, receiving touchdown, and kick return touchdown during his short career. He is also the first Miami Hurricane to throw a touchdown pass in the NFL prior to Berrios was punter, Pat O’Donnell, 38-yard completion on a fake punt on October 9, 2017. Vinny Testaverde is the last ProCane QB to throw a touchdown, on December 2, 2007.

10. P | Pat O’Donnell | Green Bay Packers | (2014, 6th round, 191st overall) | (59.0 - 17/17) 52 punts, 72-yard long, 44.5 Y/P, 24 inside 20: The hidden yardage battle at PunterU should continue with Lou Hedley entering this year’s NFL Draft. O’Donnell had a strong season in his debut year with the Packers after spending his career on the rival Bears.

11. CB | Michael Jackson Sr. | Seattle Seahawks | (2019, 5th round, 158th overall) | (60.2 -17/17) 75 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 INT, 2 FF, 2 FR, 1 TD 12 PDs (Career Highs): Jackson appears to be startin’ somethin’ still relatively early in his career as he didn’t stop ‘til he got enough in making two huge special teams plays, one resulting in a TD. Jackson hopes to continue with the breakthrough.

12. OG | Jon Feliciano | New York Giants | (2015, 4th round, 128th overall) | (57.7 - 15/15) 971 Offensive Snaps, 3 Sacks Allowed: Feliciano had a bounceback season as a key component of the New York Giants success. He followed Coach Daboll from the Bills to the Giants and is a clear leader there on the surprise team that clinched a playoff berth.

13. DE | Al-Quadin Muhammad | Chicago Bears | (2017, 6th round, 196th overall) | (53.9 - 16/9) 29 tackles, 1.0 sack, 1 FF, 3 QBHits: Muhamad has been a quality role player over the past two seasons for the Colts and Bears, respectively.

14. SS | Jaquan Johnson | Buffalo Bills | (2019, 6th round, 181st overall) | (51.5 - 16/3) 16 tackles (Career High), 1 INT, 246 ST snaps: Johnson has been a leader in the ever-important special teams category. He also recorded an interception this season as he received more reps this season on defense due to injuries. Johnson becomes a free agent and has proven his value on special teams and ability to step up from a situational defensive perspective.

Tier 4. Role Players/Injuries

Position | Name | Team | (Draft Year/Selection) | (2022 PFF Grade - 2022 GP/GS)

15. CB | Dee Delaney | Tampa Bay Buccaneers | (2018, UDFA) | (64.2 - 17/1) 29 tackles (Career High), 2 TFL: After going undrafted in 2018, Delaney had barely any exposure in the NFL as he only played four defensive snaps and 17 special teams snaps in his first three years. Delaney was unemployed throughout most of last season but clearly continues to remain determined as he has been a regular player the past two seasons for the Bucs. The Citadel to Miami transfer has made the most of the limited opportunities he has gotten and is a testament to his perseverance to keep the dream alive setting his career high in tackles this season.

16. WR | Phillip Dorsett | Houston Texans | (2015, 1st round, 29th overall) | (55.7 - 15/4) 20 receptions for 257 yards, 1 TD: The speedy former first rounder found the end zone for the first time since 2019 after dealing with some injuries the past couple seasons. On the anemic Texans offense, Dorsett saw four starts and hopes to remain on a roster in 2023.

17. RB | Travis Homer | Seattle Seahawks | (2019, 6th round, 204th overall) | (61.2 - 10/1) 19 rushes for 74 yards; 7 receptions for 27 yards and 1 TD: Homer found the endzone on a receiving TD but monitors a similar role to DeeJay Dallas as both players get occasional reps on offense, but are predominantly used on special teams.

18. LB | Shaquille Quarterman | Jacksonville Jaguars | (2020, 4th round, 140th overall) | (90.4 - 17/0) 16 tackles: Quarterman is still a young talent and moved from predominantly special teams his rookie season to rotational defensive player.

19. RB | DeeJay Dallas | Seattle Seahawks | (2020, 4th round, 144th overall) | (66.7 - 15/0) 35 rushes for 186 yards (career high); 17 receptions for 126 yards: Dallas didn’t get a large amount of offensive exposure in this backfield. But he patrols a similar role to teammate and other ProCane, Travis Homer, with ample special teams play.

20. TE | Brevin Jordan | Houston Texans | (2021, 5th round, 147th overall) | (53.7 - 11/3) 14 receptions for 128 yards: The Texans have a lot of work to do on offense and Jordan’s role is still being figured out. Regardless, he is just scratching the surface for the tight end who should thrive at the NFL level and continue to prove the doubters wrong - and the 146 players drafted ahead of him.

21. S | Deon Bush | Kansas City Chiefs | (2016, 4th round, 124th overall) | (82.6 - 16/0) 1 PD, 11 tackles: The only player who could play in the Super Bowl, Bush has been utilized in a reserve role this season.

22. DE | Jonathan Garvin | Green Bay Packers | (2020, 7th round, 242nd overall) | (50.6 - 14/0) 8 tackles, 2 QBHits, 2 PDs: Garvin appeared in 14 games as he continues to play a role as a rotational front seven guy.

Tier 5. Looking into 2023, on NFL Roster

Position | Name | Team | (Draft Year/Selection) | (2022 PFF Grade - 2022 GP/GS)

DE | Quincy Roche | Pittsburgh Steelers | (2021, 6th round, 216th overall) | (67.6 - 3/0) 2 tackles

DE | Jonathan Ford | Green Bay Packers | (2022, 7th round, 234th overall) | Rookie

S | Bubba Bolden | Cleveland Browns | (2022, UDFA) | Rookie | None

WR | Mike Harley Jr. | Cleveland Browns | (2022, UDFA) | Rookie | None

OL | Jarrid Williams | Philadelphia Eagles | (2022, UDFA) | Rookie | None

LB | Zach McCloud | Tennessee Titans | (2022, UDFA) | Rookie | None: Went through Vikings, Broncos, and Titans

FS | Sheldrick Redwine | Dallas Cowboys | (2019, 4th round, 119th overall): Redwine, the former Turnover Chain legend, recently signed a futures contract with the Cowboys.

SS | Adrian Colbert | Chicago Bears | (2017, 7th round 229th overall) | (2/0)

CB | Artie Burns | Seattle Seahawks | (2016, 1st round, 25th overall) (69.5 - 3/0)

Former Miami Transfers

Position | Name | Team | (Draft Year/Selection) | (2022 PFF Grade - 2022 GP/GS)

RB | Gus Edwards | Baltimore Ravens | (2018 UDFA, Transferred to Rutgers) | (83.3 - 9/4) 87 receptions for 433 yards, 3 TDs: Gus the Bus was bothered by injuries in 2021 but came back on the scene in his role running back position.

TE | Lawrence Cager | New York Giants | (2020 UDFA, Transferred to Georgia) | (83.3 - 9/4) 13 receptions for 118 yards, 1 TD: Cager has bounced around a few teams in the NFL but made his first notable contributions this season as he switched to tight end.

Free Agents:

OL | Ereck Flowers | Free Agent | (2015, 1st round, 9th overall): The former top ten pick had made moves in 2021 and found a more natural role in switching from tackle to guard, but did not play in 2022.

OL | KC McDermott | Free Agent | (2018 UDFA) | (21.6 - 1/0) 17 Offensive Snaps: Texans Week 8

RB | Duke Johnson | Free Agent | (2015, 3rd round, 77th overall) (61.1 - 1/0) 2 rushes for 4 yards

DT | RJ McIntosh | Free Agent | (2018, 5th round, 139th overall)

OL | Danny Isidora | Free Agent | (2017, 5th round, 180th overall)

OL | Tyler Gauthier | Free Agent

DT | Allen Bailey | Free Agent

DE | Joe Jackson | Free Agent | (2019, 5th round, 165th overall)

TE | Christopher Herndon IV | Free Agent | (2018, 4th round, 107th overall)

LB | Trent Harris | Free Agent| (2018 UDFA)

CB | Corn Elder | Free Agent | (2017, 5th round, 152nd overall)

WR | Allen Hurns | Free Agent | (2014, UDFA)

DE | Olivier Vernon | Free Agent | (2012, 3rd round, 72nd overall) | Injured

WR | Travis Benjamin | Free Agent | (2012, 4th round, 100th overall)

XFL Players:

QB/WR | D’Eriq King | DC Defenders

RB | Cam’Ron Harris | Seattle Sea Dragons

K | Jose Borregales | Orlando Guardians

WR | Charleston Rambo | Orlando Guardians

DT | Gerald Willis | Orlando Guardians

OLB | Trent Harris | Houston Roughnecks

OLB | Deandre Johnson | Houston Roughnecks

DB | Jamal Carter | Arlington Renegades

USFL Players:

OL | Tyree St. Louis | Birmingham Stallions

WR | Jeff Thomas | Birmingham Stallions

DT | Chigozie Nnoruka | Houston Gamblers

OG | Jahair Jones | Philadelphia Stars

DB | Trajan Bandy | Pittsburgh Maulers

The Next Generation

Invited to 2023 NFL Combine

CB, Tyrique Stevenson

TE, Will Mallory

Declared for 2023 NFL Draft

CB, DJ Ivey

P, Lou Hedley

DL, Antonio Moultrie

OL, DJ Scaife, Jr.

LB, Mitchell Agude