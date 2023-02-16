Miami to play at USF in 2024

Per the University of South Florida, the Miami Hurricanes will travel to Tampa to take on the South Florida Bulls in 2024. More specifically, the game will be played on September 21, 2024, per USF. The game was originally scheduled for September 4, 2027.

The return match with USF at Hard Rock Stadium will be held the following season on September 13, 2025.

It’s unclear from either the school or the Tampa Bay Times exactly why the game is being moved. USF is in the process of trying to plan and build an on-campus stadium, so perhaps that shift, along with other USF games being moved per Bulls’ website, has something to do with it.

In any event, the change means Miami will have two non-conference intra-state road games in the first month of the 2024 season. Miami and Florida face off to open up their respective seasons in Gainesville on August 31, 2024.

Miami hasn’t been to Tampa to take on the Bulls since the 2013 season, when the Hurricanes blew the doors off the Bulls 49-21.

It will be a great chance for those Miami fans in central and west Florida to see the Canes play in an environment where getting a ticket isn’t a chore.

