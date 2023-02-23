Hurricanes Can Finish With Best Regular Season in Program History

The Miami Hurricanes men’s basketball team has finished a season with 23 wins just 11 times in program history. With a win over Virginia Tech, the Hurricanes picked up their 23rd win on the season with two games remaining.

They become the fifth Hurricanes team to reach the 23-win mark before the postseason. Three of those five have come under Head Coach Jim Larrañaga.

Two of Larrañaga’s teams finished with 24 wins in the regular season. This 22-23 team has a chance to be the first in program history to reach 25 before the conference tournament begins.

Those final two games come at home against Florida State and Pittsburgh. They played both teams in late January on the road, beating the Seminoles easily and losing to the Panthers by three.

Splitting these two games would tie the Hurricanes’ record for most wins in a regular season while winning both would break that mark.

What teams of Hurricanes’ past are they currently playing against?

2021-22: 22-9 During Regular Season

Last season, Miami had one of its best seasons ever with a run to the Elite Eight. They finished with a 26-11 record, but their regular season wasn’t as great as their postseason.

1962-63: 22-4 During Regular Season

Winning 22 of 26 games would be enough to have a team ranked highly now. But in the 1962-63 season, the Hurricanes only made the NIT where they lost in the second round.

2001-02: 23-6 During Regular Season

One of the best regular seasons in program history, the Hurricanes won 23 of their 29 regular season games and earned a fifth seed in the NCAA Tournament just to lose in the first round to Missouri.

1959-60: 23-3 During Regular Season

With the best winning percentage in program history, the 1959-60 Miami Hurricanes only lost three games during the regular season. Even though they were one of the best teams in the country, reaching as high as 8th in the AP Poll, they still lost to Western Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

2022-23: 23-5 During Regular Season

With home games against Florida State and Pittsburgh remaining on their schedule, the Hurricanes have a real opportunity to have the most wins during the regular season in program history.

They beat the Seminoles on the road by 23 points in late January. They lost to Pittsburgh by three the game after that, Miami’s last loss this season.

If the Hurricanes win its remaining two games, they lock up the ACC Regular Season Championship for the second time in school history.

2015-16: 24-6 During Regular Season

The second team in program history to win 24 games during the regular season, this squad had the opportunity to reach 25 but lost the regular-season finale against Virginia Tech on the road.

This was the program's third time reaching the Sweet Sixteen but would lose to the eventual National Champions, Villanova Wildcats.

2012-13: 24-6 During Regular Season

Probably the peak of Miami Hurricanes basketball, the 2012-13 team began the season 8-3 but won 14 straight games including a 27-point victory over the number-one-ranked Duke Blue Devils.

They reached the highest ranking in school history at number two in the AP Poll and tied for the highest seeding in the NCAA Tournament as a two-seed.

This is the team all Hurricane teams have to chase. The 24 wins they had during the regular season doesn’t do them justice because they lost three of their final five games before going into the conference tournament.

This team would win the first and only ACC regular season and tournament championships.