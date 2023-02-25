The Canes Collapse Against The Noles, Lose 85-84

The Miami Hurricanes fell to the Florida State Seminoles 85-84 today at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL. Jordan Miller led the Canes with 21 points and 7 rebounds. Norchad Omier had 15 points and 8 rebounds. Matthew Cleveland led the Noles with 23 points, including the game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer. Miami falls to 23-6, 14-5 ACC. FSU improves to 9-20, 7-11 ACC.

Below are some random thoughts from today’s game.

This was the choke of all chokes

Miami led 54-31 at halftime. Nijel Pack wasn’t playing and it didn’t seem to matter. Jordan Miller was cooking. Omier looked solid. The Canes’ efficient offense was doing its thing. Not sure what happened in the locker room, but it might’ve cost Miami an ACC title. I didn’t even yell during the collapse. I simply sat on my couch and shook my head. Over and over again. As a Miami fan who has loved watching this team play this season, I really don’t have much else to say.

I am typing this sentence at 6:30 PM EST. I am seeing a bunch of tweets regarding the game courtesy of our editor-in-chief Cam Underwood. There are so many bad takes, it’s hard to keep up. Today’s loss was ENORMOUS. It will cost Miami MULTIPLE SEED LINES in the NCAA Tournament, regardless of what they do in the ACC Tournament. Further, a team in the driver’s seat to win the ACC, who multiple talking heads are talking up for a Final Four run, cannot blow a 23-point halftime lead to a below average conference foe, no matter how big of a rival they are. Ugh. So frustrating. Okay, now I’m done.

GO CANES!