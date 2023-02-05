REPORT: Kevin Steele to be hired by Alabama Crimson Tide

On Sunday evening, Chris Low of ESPN reported that Miami Hurricanes Defensive Coordinator Kevin Steele had accepted the DC role at Alabama.

Kevin Steele has accepted the job as @AlabamaFTBL’s defensive coordinator, sources tell ESPN. This will be Steele’s third different stint under Nick Saban at Bama. Steele, a 39-year coaching veteran, was @CanesFootball’s DC last season. He’s coached at four different SEC schools. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) February 5, 2023

A nearly 40 year coaching veteran, Steele has a long and distinguished resume. His year in Miami wasn’t perfect, but he still has the coaching acumen and experience that top teams want, as evidenced by the reported hire to Alabama.

In terms of Miami, this continues the ongoing restructuring of the coaching staff. Miami is already looking to fill the roles of OC, QB coach, and WR coach (likely with 2 people for those roles). Now, add DC to the list.

LB coach Charlie Strong or DB coach Jahmile Addae are prime on-staff candidates to fill the soon-to-be-open Defensive Coordinator role. And, additionally, Steele’s departure opens up an on-field coaching position, which could be advantageous for bringing in a dynamic recruiter to the staff...or promoting one that’s already employed at Miami, namely DeMarcus Van Dyke.

We’ll keep you posted on this, and any other, coaching moves that happen. And they’ll need to: Miami starts spring practice in a Month.

More soon.

Go Canes