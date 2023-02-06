Miami Dominates Duke, 81-59

It’s Monday night basketball for our Canes! What a game and what a crowd.

The Miami Hurricanes whooped the Duke Blue Devils tonight, 81-59, in front of a sellout crowd at the Watsco Center. Norchad Omier led the Canes with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Miller had 16 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals. Wooga Poplar chipped in 14 points. Dereck Lively II led the Blue Devils with 11 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 blocks. Miami improves to 19-5, 10-4 ACC. Duke falls to 17-7, 8-5 ACC.

Below are some random thoughts from tonight’s game.

Miami’s home crowd is better than ever

The Watsco Center was on fire tonight. The crowd was incredible from the opening tip. The Canes fed off the energy, getting out to an early 13-1 lead. Tonight’s sellout was the first of the season for Miami. It came at the perfect time. The fans in the building got to see just how good this year’s team can be. I expect to see bigger crowds the rest of the season. Having said that, Miami’s next home game is this Saturday against a bad Louisville team at 7:00 PM EST. Let’s hope there are enough die-hards there to make some noise.

There are 1,811 students in attendance tonight, the third-most in school history. WE LOVE YA!!! https://t.co/iQmgCyZNTT — Canes Men’s Basketball (@CanesHoops) February 7, 2023

Omier was huge

The Canes’ double-double machine got the scoring started tonight with a three-pointer from the top of the key. Omier was 1-10 from three this season before making that one. He was left alone at the top of the key again in the second half, and again he buried a three. Those were the outlier plays. Big Norchad did everything tonight that he usually does. He was a monster on the boards, with 4 of his 10 rebounds being offensive. He ran the court on offense. He fought on defense underneath, constantly battling guys taller than him. Tonight, Omier was everything Miami fans dreamed of when he transferred into Coach L’s program. He loved every minute of it too.

I’m slightly worried about the Louisville game on Saturday

I know the Cardinals are terrible this year. Plus, this Miami team is experienced and knows an ACC regular season title is in reach. I also know human nature, and it’ll be tough for the Canes to get up for a bad team in front of a sparse crowd on a Saturday night in South Florida. I hope I’m wrong!

Wooga is putting together a serious highlight tape of dunks this season

Let’s end on a positive note. Poplar has had some big-time rim-rockers for the Canes. In his last two home games, he’s thrown down a huge dunk right at the end. They are great punctuations to wins, especially against Duke! Let’s go!

GO CANES!