Miami Earns A #5 Seed In The NCAA Tournament, Will Face #12 Seed Drake In Albany, NY

The Canes do not get rewarded by playing in the Orlando, FL regional.

By MikeSchiffman
NCAA Basketball: ACC Tournament Semifinals - Duke vs Miami

Well damn. I guess I’m not going to Orlando next weekend. Oh well.

The Miami Hurricanes Men’s Basketball squad was awarded a #5 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. They will face #12 seed Drake next Friday, 3/17 in Albany, NY. The game will be played at 7:25 PM EST and air on TBS. The Bulldogs won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament after finishing in second place after the regular season. They also beat Power 5 school Mississippi State in late December.

Wake Forest v Miami
Coach L and his staff have their work cut out for them.
Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

If Miami prevails, they play the winner of #4 Indiana vs #13 Kent St. The Hoosiers are a talented team with some big wins this season. The Golden Flashes will be making their seventh NCAA Tournament appearance. They are a dangerous squad that should give Indiana all they can handle.

The big question will be if Miami big man Norchad Omier will be able to play effectively after his ankle injury Friday night against Duke.

GO CANES!

