New Season, New Gear

With Spring officially arriving this week, don’t forget to Spring Clean in your closet. As the Hurricanes take the field for the Spring game in a few weeks, the 2023 football season is upon us and it’s time to gear up for Fall tailgates and home watch parties. Our friends over at FOCO have you covered all season long with some of the best Miami gear for the best fans.

Let’s take a look at some of the most popular items:

Miami Hurricanes Action Backpack

Lights, camera, action? More like, lights, camera, Miami Hurricanes Action Backpack! Because this backpack will make you the star of the show.

Retail Price: $40

Miami Hurricanes Colorblock Big Logo Gel Slide

Ready to rep the team with every step? Of course you are. That’s why you’re checking out these Miami Hurricanes Men’s Big Logo Gel Slides. Keep cool while you show off some fire fan fashion.

Retail Price: $33

Miami Hurricanes Floral Straw Hat

On those hot summer days, you can rest assured knowing you’ll look as cool as a cucumber when you’ve got this Miami Hurricanes Floral Straw Hat. This is the sizzlin’ summer style you’ve been looking for.

Retail Price: $40

Miami Hurricanes Tonal Camo Clog

Chanting GO TEAM GO just looks better when you’re rocking some camo. Prove your fandom is a STEP above by proudly rocking these Miami Hurricanes Tonal Camo Clogs.

Retail Price: $35

Miami Hurricanes Big Wordmark Swimming Trunks

Enjoying a day off at the pool or beach? Don’t forget your sunglasses, towel, sunscreen, and, of course, your fandom. These Miami Hurricanes Traditional Big Wordmark Swimming Trunks can help with that last one. Fan on while you get your tan on.

Retail Price: $50

Miami Hurricanes Team Stripe Bucket Hat

Stylish. Sporty. Simply supreme. Make sure you’re ready for some fun in the sun with this Miami Hurricanes Team Stripe Bucket Hat.

Retail Price: $35

Miami Hurricanes Floral Button Up Shirt

Barbecues, beach days, ballgames - No matter where you are, you’re guaranteed to be the best-looking fan when you’re rocking this Miami Hurricanes Floral Button Up Shirt.

Retail Price: $70

Miami Hurricanes Barrel Wall Clock

Tick. Tock. Don’t let the clock hit zero on your chance to spice up your fancave. This Miami Hurricanes Barrel Wall Clock lets you show off your top-notch team spirit, and also tells you what time it is. But let’s be honest. We all know it’s always game time.

Retail Price: $40

These are just a sampling of the items available over at FOCO, so take a look and see what your next addition to the collection will be.

What are your thoughts on the items I listed? Do you have a favorite? Let me know in the comments below.