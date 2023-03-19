The Lady Canes Come Back To Top The Oklahoma State Cowgirls, 62-61

Good morning Canes fans. I apologize for the delay for the recap as I was tasked with watching the kids last night. Considering the house didn’t burn down, I’d say it was a success.

The Miami Hurricanes Women’s Basketball squad topped the Oklahoma State Cowgirls in the NCAA Women’s Tournament first round matchup last night, 62-61. Haley Cavinder led the Canes with 16 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists. Jasmyne Roberts chipped in 12 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 steals. Destiny Harden had 11 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists. Anna Gret Asi came off the bench to lead the Cowgirls with 16 points.

The Lady Canes couldn’t have played much worse in the first half. They only scored 20 points, while giving up 37 to OK State. Coach Meier must’ve given some halftime speech, because Miami came out on fire out of the locker room, scoring the first 11 points of the third quarter.

The Cowgirls were able to withstand the Canes’ rally, leading by 4 points going into the fourth quarter. Miami scored the first 7 points of the final frame, regaining the lead. A 10-2 OK State run gave them a 1-point lead with 3:22 left.

Cavinder, Harden, and Ja’le Williams made consecutive shots to give the Canes a 5-point lead with just over a minute to play. Cavinder’s one made free-throw sealed the win, as Naomie Alnatas missed a runner as time expired.

Today’s comeback by Miami was the fifth-largest in NCAA Women’s Tournament history. Pretty cool.

Next up: Just like their male counterparts, the Lady Canes play the Indiana Hoosiers on Monday, 3/20. The second round game will be held at Indiana’s home arena in Bloomington, IN. Tip-off time TBD.

GO CANES!