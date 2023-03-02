The Lady Canes Soar Past The Boston College Eagles, 84-69

The Miami Hurricanes Women’s Basketball squad won their first game of the 2023 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament tonight against Boston College, 84-69. Lashae Dwyer came off the bench to lead Miami with 19 points and 3 steals on 7-10 shooting. Lola Pendande chipped in 15 points and 8 rebounds. Haley Cavinder had 14 points and 9 rebounds, Destiny Harden had 13 points and 9 rebounds. Andrea Daley led BC with 15 points. Tyana Todd came off the bench to score 14 points.

The Eagles of BC were a game opponent and had to be at least slightly motivated by #12 seed Wake Forest’s upset win over #5 seed Florida State earlier in the day. Miami only led by a single point at halftime tonight.

Dwyer stepped up for the Lady Canes in the second half, scoring 15 of her 19 points after the break, including 10 in the fourth quarter. Miami outscored BC 24-13 in the final frame, putting the game away.

#6 seed Miami plays #3 seed Virginia Tech on Friday at 8:00 PM EST. The game will be televised on ACC Network.

GO CANES!