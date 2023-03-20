The Lady Canes Upset the Hoosiers 70-68, Advance To The Sweet 16

What a season for Miami Hurricanes basketball! Both our squads are in the Sweet 16. Both our squads beat the Indiana Hoosiers in the second round. Let’s. Go.

The Miami Hurricanes Women’s Basketball squad beat the Indiana Hoosiers tonight, 70-68. Lola Pendande led the Canes with 19 points and 7 rebounds. Destiny Harden had 18 points and 5 rebounds. Jasmyne Roberts chipped in 16 points and 6 rebounds. Mackenzie Holmes led the Hoosiers with 22 points and 9 rebounds.

Miami advances to play #4 seed Villanova this Friday, 3/24.

The Lady Canes blitzed Indiana early, leading by 8 points after the first quarter and 12 points at halftime. The Hoosiers would not go quietly however, winning the third quarter by 11 points.

Miami remained calm; their experienced showed. The Lady Canes maintained their lead and answered every one of Indiana’s runs.

I was impressed by the late-game execution. Haley Cavinder made two free-throws and shushed the crowd. That was before the Indiana three-pointer that tied the game. Coach Meier drew up a great play out of the timeout, with Harden making a leaner with three seconds left in the game. The Hoosiers had no timeouts and couldn’t get a shot off. Game over. Canes wins.

LOCKER ROOM IS LIT pic.twitter.com/EbTGdawOSs — Hurricanes Women’s Basketball (@CanesWBB) March 21, 2023

What a freaking win by the Lady Canes. This is Miami Women’s Basketball first Sweet 16 appearance since 1992. 1992! When I think of that year and Miami, I think of the great Gino Torretta slinging passes down the sideline. Now I think about Destiny Harden dropping an F-bomb on live television.

"[Associate HC] Fitzroy [Anthony], man. He did it again. He told me face-up and win the fucking game, scuse my language." - Miami's Destiny Harden pic.twitter.com/N00F1jEd8p — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 21, 2023

Coach Meier and her team have overcome some bad losses and nonsense off the court to make a Sweet 16 run. With the confidence they are playing with at the moment, there’s no telling how far they can go in this year’s NCAA Women’s Tournament.

GO CANES!