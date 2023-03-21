Spring game notes for the Hurricanes 2023 football schedule

ESPN’s Bill Connelly has released his pre-season SP+ rankings. The SP+ is a, “tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency.” The SP+ pre-season numbers are broken down into three categories:

1- Returning production

2- Recent recruiting (transfers are now included, most recent with most weight)

3- Recent history (2-4 years ago)

Miami plays only three teams in the SP+ preseason top-25- Texas A&M, Florida State and Clemson. The rest of Miami’s schedule is fairly weak outside of the “your potential might get me fired” UNC Tar Heels and the steady as she goes NC State Wolfpack.

Miami (OH), BCU and Temple should be no-brainer wins on the schedule. UVA, Louisville, Boston College and Georgia Tech shouldn’t be an issue, either.

The non-conference schedule

The Hurricanes non-conference slate has three easy wins and a barnburner at home against a revamped Texas A&M team. The Aggies edged the Hurricanes in College Station last season, and both coaching staffs and rosters have seen turnover this winter.

Miami-Ohio RedHawks

Vs. Miami: Friday, September 1st

SP+ overall 91st (Offense 121, Defense 57)

Note: Head coach Chuck Martin is 45-59 in nine years at Miami-Ohio.

Spring Game TV: Saturday, April 22nd, TBA/TBA

Texas A&M Aggies

Vs. Miami: Saturday, September 9th

SP+ overall 17th (Offense 51, Defense 3)

Note QB battle this spring, maybe into fall. New OC in Bobby Petrino for Jimbo’s squad.

SGTV: Saturday, April 15th 3pm ESPN+/SECN+

Bethune Cookman Wildcats

Vs. Miami: Thursday, September 14th

SP+ FCS

Note: Ed Reed and BCU parted ways after a few short days. Program isn’t healthy.

SGTV: TBD

Temple Owls

Vs. Miami: Away- Saturday, September 23rd

SP+ overall 88th (Offense 96, Defense 78)

Note: Stan Drayton was 3-9 in year one at Temple beating only USF, Lafayette, and UMass.

SGTV: Saturday, April 8th, 3pm TBA

Non-Conference Record Prediction: 3-1

The ACC Schedule

Outside of Clemson and allegedly Florida State, the ACC is a mediocre conference. Miami avoids the Duke Blue Devils who have been a thorn in their side at times. 90’s and early 2000’s rival Virginia Tech is also off the schedule.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Vs. Miami: Saturday, October 7th

SP+ Overall 70th (Offense 86, Defense 51)

Note: Brent Key is officially the HC, new QB in Haynes King from Texas A&M

SGTV: Saturday, April 15th 1pm ACCNX

UNC Tar Heels

Vs. Miami: @UNC- Saturday, October 14th

SP+ Overall 28th (Offense 13, Defense 62)

Note: Drake Maye is back but with a new OC, year 2 of Gene Chizik as DC

SGTV: Saturday, April 15th, 3pm ACCNX

Vs. Miami: Saturday, October 21st

SP+ Overall 12th (Offense 28, Defense 12)

Note: New OC in Garrett Riley (TCU) and new QB in Cade Klubnik (started the bowl game).

SGTV: Saturday, April 15th, 1pm ACCNX

Vs. Miami: Saturday, October 28th

SP+ Overall 76th (Offense 120, Defense 21)

Note: New QB after Brennan Armstrong departed, this race will go through fall camp

SGTV: Saturday, April 15th, 2pm ACCN

NCSU Wolfpack

Vs. Miami: @NCSU- Saturday, November 4th

SP+ Overall 46th (Offense 67, Defense 22)

Note: New QB in Brennan Armstrong and new OC in Robert Anae in Raleigh this year.

SGTV: Saturday, April 8th, 1pm ACCNX

Vs. Miami: @FSU- Saturday, November 11th

SP+ Overall 11th (Offense 26, Defense 8)

Note: Highest rated SP+ ACC team this pre-season, Travis returns at QB.

SGTV: Saturday, April 15th 4pm ACCNX

Vs. Miami: Saturday, Novvember 18th

SP+ Overall 36th (Offense 52, Defense 19)

Note: New HC in charge in Jeff Brohm, brother Brian is OC. Jack Plummer (Cal) is new QB.

SGTV: Friday, April 21st, 7pm ACCNX

Vs. Miami: @BC- Friday, November 24th

SP+ Overall 72nd (Offense 82, Defense 53)

Note: Jeff Hafley needs a resurgence after struggling in ‘22; Phil Jurkovec is at Pitt now.

SGTV: Saturday, April 15th, 11am ACCNX

ACC Record Prediction: 4-4

The Miami Hurricanes

Miami has a couple of tough road games traveling to Boston College on Black Friday, NCSU in front of the Wolfpack’s rowdy home crowd, and of course on the road against FSU. The ‘Canes do get Texas A&M and Clemson at home, however.

SP+ Overall 42nd (Offense 55, Defense 20)

Note: New OC and DC in Coral Gables. Injured QB Tyler Van Dyke returns. Hurricanes need a bowl appearance and no ugly losses to keep Cristobal’s hype in the right direction.

SGTV: Friday, April 14th, ACCNX TBD

Projected Overall Record in 2023: 7-5