The Lady Canes Fall To The LSU Tigers, 54-42

Ah! So close! The Lady Canes came up just short in matching their male counterparts on the court. Coach Katie Meier has to be proud of how hard her team has played these past two weeks.

The Miami Hurricanes fell to the LSU Tigers tonight in the Elite Eight, 54-42. Jasmyne Roberts led the Canes with 22 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists. No other Miami player scored more than four points. Alexis Morris led the Tigers with 21 points and 4 steals. Angel Reese had a double-double with 13 points and 18 rebounds.

The Lady Canes were in the game before halftime, despite the lack of non-Roberts scoring. LSU only had a six-point lead at the break. And that was after a back-and-forth first half where Miami tied the game on multiple occasions.

The third quarter was a killer for Coach Meier’s squad, as that is when they usually do some of their best work. Tonight, the Tigers won the frame 12-7, extending their lead to double-digits going into the fourth quarter. With no one stepping up offensively besides Roberts, it was too big of a hill to climb for Miami.

Still, it was an incredible season for the Lady Canes. They had some impressive regular season wins and played their best basketball of the year in March. I’m looking forward to see what Coach Meier and her staff put together for next season.

GO CANES!