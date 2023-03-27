Upward & Onward - More Staff Changes are taking place.

In an anticipated move, Mario Cristobal has made more adjustments to his staff by promoting Cody Woodiel to an on field position as the Tight Ends Coach.

Cristobal is preparing for his 2nd season as the Miami Hurricanes Head Coach, and he has shown a willingness to make changes to his personnel to correct the course of the program ahead of a very important season.

As Woodiel moves up to coach tight ends, sources say that former tight ends coach Stephen Field will transition into a role in recruiting that will better utilize his skill set.

Miami has now hired 2 new coordinators, a running backs coach, a wide receivers coach, a tight ends coach, a linebackers coach and a defensive line coach since the end of a disappointing 5-7 season. That much turnover has caused the staff roster to be hidden on the official Miami Hurricanes webpage.

Expect that to be updated and published again soon for the 2023-2024 Season.

Congratulations to Coach Woodiel and Coach Field on the new opportunity. We’ll keep you covered as new details emerge.

What are your thoughts on the new shakeup? Let us know in the comments below.