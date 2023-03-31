How to watch Final Four: TV schedule, start times for FAU-San Diego State and Miami-UConn

In case you’ve been living under a rock, the Miami Hurricanes are in the Final Four for the first time in school history!

After a huge 2nd half comeback to beat #2 seed Texas 88-81 to win the Midwest Regional, Jim Larrañaga’s Canes are in Houston with the other remaining teams in this year’s tournament: Florida Atlantic, San Diego State, and UConn.

FAU and SDSU will play in the first semifinal on Saturday night, with Miami facing off against UConn in the nightcap.

Here are the particulars for Saturday’s Final 4:

Game 1:

#9 Seed Florida Atlantic Owls (35-3, 18-2 Conf USA, West Regional Champion) vs #5 Seed San Diego State Aztecs (31-6, 15-3 Mountain West, South Regional Champion)

Tip-off time: 6:09pm Eastern

TV: CBS

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: SDSU -3, O/U 131.5

The first semi-final pits 2 tough teams against each other. Both FAU and SDSU were regular season and tournament champions in Conference USA and Mountain West conferences, respectively. And, this marks the first time each team has appeared in the Final 4.

FAU has the most wins in the country and among the most single-season wins ever. SDSU is a tough, defensive minded squad who has choked the life out of opposing offenses repeatedly this season.

Of the two semi-finals, this one figures to be the more physical, defensive focused game of the night.

Game 2:

#5 Seed Miami Hurricanes (29-7, 15-3 ACC, Midwest Regional Champion) vs #4 Seed UConn Huskies (29-8, 13-7 Big East, East Regional Champion)

Tip-off time: 8:49pm Eastern

TV: CBS

Radio: 104.3 The Shark locally, stream on Varsity Net App worldwide

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: UCONN -5.5, O/U 149

Like FAU and SDSU, this is Miami’s inaugural trip to the Final 4. The Canes were regular season co-champions of the ACC, and semifinalists in the ACC tournament. They’ve rebounded from their loss in the ACC Tournament to run the table of the highest possible seeded opponent at every turn through this tournament to make it to Houston.

UCONN was one of the early stories of the CBB season, streaking out to an 14-0 start. They stumbled a bit through conference play, finishing 5th in the Big East. But, following a loss to Marquette in the Big East tournament, the Huskies are back to looking like the team that started the season, dispatching all opponents with ease on the way to the Final 4.

Miami-UCONN figures to be a more high scoring affair than its predecessor, with an over/under 17.5 points higher than FAU-SDSU. These teams have the ability to put the ball in the basket in a number of ways, and they both have the pedigree and roster to win and advance to Monday Night’s Championship game.

I still can’t believe we’re here, but I’m so glad we are.

That’s all the info you need to watch the Final 4, particularly Miami-UCONN.

Go Canes

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.