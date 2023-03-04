The Lady Canes Get Crushed By The Hokies, 68-42

The Miami Hurricanes Women’s Basketball squad fell to the Virginia Tech Hokies in the quarterfinals of the 2023 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament last night, 68-42. Hanna Cavinder came off the bench to lead the Canes in scoring, with 7 points. Haley Cavinder and super-sub Lashae Dwyer each scored 6 points. Destiny Harden was held to 2 points on 0-5 shooting. Elizabeth Kitley led the Hokies with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Taylor Soule also had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

This game was over early. VT led 20-5 after the first quarter and never looked back. They opened the third quarter with a 10-0 run after leading by 14 points at halftime.

Miami was definitely a sizable underdog for this matchup. However, the way they went down so big so early was disheartening. They had no answer whatsoever against Kitley underneath. She and her front court mate Soule dominated the game.

The Lady Canes will look forward to Selection Sunday next weekend to see where they end up. Miami has the talent to win a game or two. Anything more than that would be an unexpected run for a team that despite having some big wins, had a mostly underwhelming season.

#3 seed Virginia Tech will take on #2 seed Duke Blue Devils today at 2:00 PM EST. The game will be televised on ACC Network.

GO CANES!