Isaiah Wong Wins 2022-23 ACC Player of the Year, Plus Jordan Miller and Norchad Omier Earn All-ACC Honors

The Miami Hurricanes Basketball team continued their memorable 2022-23 season with some individual awards today.

“I am so proud of all three of our All-ACC honorees. Isaiah, Jordan and Norchad have all had amazing impacts on the court and in the locker room." -Coach L



Fourth-year junior guard Isaiah Wong was named ACC Player of the Year. He was also named First Team All-ACC. Wong received 30 votes for the award, seven more than Wake Forest’s Tyree Appleby, who finished second. Zay also finished with the most ballots among all All-ACC players, with 337. He is the first Canes player to win ACC Player of the Year since point guard Shane Larkin ten years ago.

Isaiah Wong finished the regular season averaging 15.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.4 steals. He is shooting 44.2% from the field, 38% from three-point range, and 83% from the free-throw line.

Guard/Forward Jordan Miller was named Second Team All-ACC. The fifth-year senior averaged 15.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game during the regular season. He also averages the most minutes played, at 34.5. Miller scored in double-digits in 24 consecutive games this season. It is great to see such an underappreciated player receive some recognition.

Forward/Center Norchad Omier was named Third Team All-ACC. The third-year sophomore was only one ballot short of a Second Team spot. Omier averaged 14.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game during the regular season. In addition to rebounds and blocks per game, he leads the Canes in shooting with a 59% average. Omier’s 13 double-doubles are a team-high as well. Not a bad first season in the ACC.

