Miami Squeaks Past Wake Forest, 74-72

Phew! That was a close one. Too close, if you ask me. But hey, a win is a win in the ACC Tournament. It’s on to the semifinals!

The Miami Hurricanes topped the Wake Forest Demon Deacons today, 74-72. It was the opening quarterfinal matchup of the 2023 ACC Tournament in Greensboro, NC. Jordan Miller led the Canes with 18 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists. Isaiah Wong chipped in 17 points, 3 rebounds, and 5 assists. Norchad Omier had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Tyree Appleby led the Demon Deacons with 24 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Miami plays the winner of today’s Duke Blue Devils vs Pittsburgh Panthers matchup tomorrow night at 7:00 PM EST on ESPN.

Below are some random thoughts from today’s game.

Jordan Miller was all over the place

Miami’s Second Team All-ACC player did it all for his team today, and they needed every bit of it. Miller scored 13 of his 18 points in the first half, when the Canes’ offense was stagnant and shots were not falling. He had a couple missed lay-ups in the second half, but it was great to see Miller’s aggressiveness on offense as a whole. He had a some nice passes after halftime as well. I love Jordan Miller’s game, Coach L loves Jordan Miller’s game, ESPN’s Seth Greenberg loves Jordan Miller’s game. Everyone loves Jordan Miller’s game!

Win number 25 ✔️ pic.twitter.com/mbcBAbLIZB — Canes Men’s Basketball (@CanesHoops) March 9, 2023

Miami’s bench might be Bensley or bust

Coach L has shortened his rotation for the postseason. There was no AJ Casey today; no surprise there. Harlond Beverly played 12 minutes, Anthony Walker played 14 minutes, and Bensley Joseph played 16 minutes. If Omier doesn’t get in foul trouble, he plays another 5 to 7 minutes. If Nijel Pack doesn’t foul out, he plays another 2 to 3 minutes. That’s 8 to 10 minutes Beverly and Walker aren’t playing. Fine with me. I have liked the way Walker has played lately; he’s been tough on defense while moving well and not shooting too much on offense. I just don’t see him having much of an impact this postseason. Beverly scares me when he starts feeling himself with the ball in his hands, but I trust his maturity will kick in and he’ll make the smart play. (Fingers crossed.) Bensley Joseph on the other hand, is definitely a NCAA Tournament-type player. He is gritty on defense, doesn’t get nervous, and can shoot it well enough to be a threat. I’m excited to watch him tomorrow night and beyond.

I’d rather see Duke than Pitt tomorrow night

I know the Blue Devils are hot right now. I know they are talented. I don’t care. I don’t want to watch the Canes play Pitt again. Those games sucked to watch. The Panthers are a pain in the butt to play, and I mean that as a compliment. In my opinion, they have been Miami’s kryptonite this season. Bring on Duke and all those freshmen.

GO CANES!