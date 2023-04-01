The Canes Get Bit By The Huskies, 72-59

Damn. The shots would not fall for the Canes tonight. It was an incredible run, but a heartbreaking way to end the season.

The Miami Hurricanes fell to the UConn Huskies tonight in the 2023 Final Four in Houston, TX, 72-59. Isaiah Wong led the Canes with 15 points. Jordan Miller chipped in 11 points and 10 rebounds. Adama Sanogo led the Huskies with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Miami ends their most successful season ever at 29-7, matching the 2012-13 squad for the single-season wins record.

UConn will play the San Diego State Aztecs for the 2023 NCAA Championship on Monday night at 9:20 PM EST on CBS.

Below are some random thoughts from tonight’s game.

Flashbacks to the 2013 Sweet Sixteen vs Marquette

The Canes could not buy a bucket in the first half. They shot 9-36 from the field, 25%, 3-10 from three-point range, 30%. It was sooooooo frustrating to watch. I will give UConn credit, they played hard on defense. They extended their coverage and did not let any of Miami’s players drive to the rim uncontested. At the end of the day though, the Canes just missed a bunch of makable shots. The 13-point halftime deficit was too much to overcome. Also, Miami missed 14 layups or something like that. Crazy.

Miami falls to UConn in the Final Four.



What a run. Thank you, Miami. pic.twitter.com/te7u3Jdh1E — Canes Men’s Basketball (@CanesHoops) April 2, 2023

Too little too late

Miami would not go away in the second half. Shots started falling, defensive stops happened. They even cut the lead to 53-45 at the 11:42 mark. UConn immediately scored 5 points in a row to shut down the momentum. Watching at home, it was a killer sequence. The Canes wouldn’t cut the lead to under 10 points for the rest of the game.

I don’t have much else to say now. I am so proud of the Miami Hurricanes Basketball program and what they accomplished this season. That said, getting this far and falling short when an NCAA Tournament National Championship was within reach is really tough.

