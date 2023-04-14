Welcome to the U, Chance Robinson

In the moments following Miami’s 2023 Spring Football game, blue chip receiver Chance Robinson gave his verbal commitment to Mario Cristobal’s Hurricanes.

When U see the big picture- and U can be the star of the movie! U give them a blockbuster!! Miami let’s make an Oscar!! Staying HOME @coach_cristobal@canesfootball@thekevinbeard@coachdawson_um@dtrain2901@coachfield pic.twitter.com/WDcaW1Ja7p — Chance J Robinson (@ChanceJRobinso1) April 15, 2023

A 6’2” 190lb receiver, Robinson has the combination of size, speed, and skill that’s been sorely lacking in Miami’s receiver room. He plies his trade at national powerhouse Ft. Lauderdale (FL) St. Thomas Aquinas, a program that has put a metric ton of talent into the world of CFB, and the NFL as well. Because Aquinas has a mandatory religion class that cannot be taken early or exempted, Robinson will be unable to enroll early. But that’s fine. We’ll wait until summer for a talent such as him.

Robinson’s offer list is as robust as you’d expect for a player of his caliber. The elite pass catcher chose Miami over offers from Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Florida State, Auburn, and many others.

To his credit, Robinson sat behind other players early in his career at Aquinas, barely recording any stats for 2 years before really announcing himself as a top prospect with a 29 catch, 13 TD season in 2022 for the State Champion Raiders. But with that strong season as the #1 target in Aquinas’s passing game, Robinson’s profile skyrocketed, and that led to him spending plenty of time in Coral Gables, and then making today’s commitment.

Robinson is the 3rd player to commit to Miami’s 2024 recruiting class. He joins QB Judd Anderson (Gray, GA), and K Abram Murray (Shreveport, LA) in this class for Miami. As the only blue chip player, Robinson becomes the highest rated player in Miami’s class at present with his 4-star rating.

For a better look at the player Miami is getting in Robinson, check out the HUDL highlights below.

Welcome to the U, Chance!