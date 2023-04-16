Welcome to the U, Dylan Day

Miami continued to slowly build the 2024 recruiting class on Sunday evening when Baton Roudge (LA) Southern Lab DB Dylan Day committed to the Canes.

The 6’0” 170lb Day is a player who has seen his recruiting profile rise after a strong junior season. Though he’s yet to be ranked by the major recruiting sites, Day’s offer list has grown exponentially lately. Along with Miami, teams such as Baylor, Maryland, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, and West Virginia have all extended bids for the talented defender.

The connection between Miami and Day is clear: Defensive Coordinator Lance Guidry. Also a Louisiana native, Guidry had offered Day a scholarship to Marshall in the days before the coach left for Tulane. Then, when Guidry moved over to Miami, he remembered Day, and offered him a scholarship to the Canes as well.

Day plays nickel and safety in HS, and should look to reprise those roles at the collegiate level. He was a 2-way standout for a Southern Lab team that made the playoffs, and as he grows and adds size to his frame, Day should continue to show solid performance and potential on the field.

Day is the fourth player to commit to Miami’s 2024 recruiting class. He joins 4-star WR Chance Robinson (Ft. Lauderdale, FL), 3-star QB Judd Anderson (Gray, GA), and the nation’s top-ranked kicker and fellow Louisiana native Abram Murray (Shreveport, LA) in this class for the Canes.

For a closer look at this new name, and what he brings to the field, check out the HUDL highlights below.

Welcome to the U, Dylan!