Welcome to the U, Chris Wheatley-Humphrey

Miami continued to build out the 2024 recruiting class today when South Broward (Hollywood, FL) 3-Star Running Back Chris Wheatley-Humphrey committed to the hometown Canes.

Wheatley-Humphrey is an elite speedster on the field. He was the star player on South Broward’s team this year, and put up incredible numbers along the way: 1,166 rushing yards and 8 TD on 70 carries (an incredible 16.7 average) in just 7 games, while catching 6 passes for 75 yards and a TD as well.

In terms of his recruitment, Wheatley-Humphrey has been to Miami several times in the past couple years, including at least 3 unofficial visits this calendar year. When you’re around that much, there’s genuine interest.

At 6’0 175lbs, Wheatley-Humphrey may not be the biggest player in the world, but he more than makes up for it with lightning speed. He’s a legit threat to score any time he touches the ball, and that kind of speed is something that teams covet. It’s the #1 trait he brings to the field that should have you excited that he’s committed to Miami.

Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Maryland, and Ole Miss are some of the other teams to have offered Wheatley-Humphrey a scholarships, but in the end, being home and playing for the Canes was the understandable choice.

Wheatley-Humphrey is the 5th commitment to Miami’s 2024 recruiting class, and the 3rd in less than a week. Overall, he joins Ft. Lauderdale (FL) St. Thomas Aquinas 4-star WR Chance Robinson, Gray (GA) Jones County 3-star QB Judd Anderson, Baton Rouge (LA) Southern Lab 3-star DB Dylan Day, and Shreveport (LA) C.E. Byrd K Abram Murray, the nation’s top-ranked K, in this class for the Canes.

For a look at the player Miami is getting in Wheatley-Humphrey, and so you can see his blazing speed for yourself, click the HUDL link below.

Welcome to the U, Chris!