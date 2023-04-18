Welcome to the U, Juan Minaya

The Miami Hurricanes continued their recent string of recruiting success on Tuesday when Paramus (NJ) Catholic OL Juan Minaya committed to The U.

A 6’6” 330lb lineman, Minaya could find a home at guard or tackle moving forward. He has the size and length to be successful at either spot in the future, but likely will move inside. At just 16 years old, Minaya is young for his grade a la Nijalik Kelly from the 2022 recruiting class, and that youth adds to his potential as well.

Minaya has seen his recruitment pick up this spring. Schools such as Michigan State, Maryland, Duke, Temple, and Boston College have all joined Miami in extending scholarship offers to Minaya since New Year’s. But the connection to Miami, and the coaches at The U, were the deciding factor for Minaya to make his commitment to the Canes.

Asked new Canes commit Juan Minaya about the reason for his pledge: “The coaches and the culture. A place doesn’t make a home. It’s the people inside and I just know when I go to Miami they are going to coach the third string just like how they would coach the first string.” — Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) April 18, 2023

For Miami, Minaya is the 5th commitment for the 2024 recruiting class, and 3rd in as many days. Minaya is the first offensive lineman in the class, and he joins Ft. Lauderdale (FL) St. Thomas Aquinas 4-star WR Chance Robinson, Gray (GA) Jones County 3-star QB Judd Anderson, Hollywood (FL) South Broward 3-star RB Chris Wheatley-Humphrey, Baton Rouge (LA) Southern Lab 3-star DB Dylan Day, and Shreveport (LA) C.E. Byrd K Abram Murray, the nation’s top-ranked K, in this class for the Canes.

For a better look at the player Miami is adding in Minaya, check out the HUDL highlights below:

Welcome to the U, Juan!