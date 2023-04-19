Welcome to the U, Isaiah Thomas

Another day, another commit for Mario Cristobal’s Canes as Clearwater (FL) Academy International 3-star S Isaiah Thomas is the latest player to join the 2024 recruiting class.

A Toronto, Ontario, Canada native, Thomas is well built 6’2” 205lb Safety, with prototypical height and length for the position. He has the frame to add weight to his frame, something that will serve him well as he’s a Strong Safety/Starbacker. Remember the STRIKER position that Miami employed under Manny Diaz and will bring back into the scheme with Lance Guidry? That’s where Thomas will play, so a bit more size will do him a world of good.

As a junior for CAI, Thomas had 27 tackles and an interception for the 10-1 team that won their second consecutive Independent State Championship. If those numbers seem a bit small, there’s a good reason: Thomas missed the second half of the season with a torn ACL. That’s obviously not great, but Thomas should recover to be the player he was prior to the injury.

In terms of his recruitment, Thomas holds offers from Florida, Auburn, Florida State, NC State, Oklahoma, and Penn State among many others. He’s also taken unofficial visits to that entire list, including junior days at both UF and FSU. Suffice it to say that even with his injury as a junior, Thomas had a plethora of options to choose from when he picked Miami just minutes ago.

For Miami, Thomas is the 7th commitment for the 2024 recruiting class, and 4th in as many days. Thomas is the second defensive back in the class, and he joins Ft. Lauderdale (FL) St. Thomas Aquinas 4-star WR Chance Robinson, Gray (GA) Jones County 3-star QB Judd Anderson, Hollywood (FL) South Broward 3-star RB Chris Wheatley-Humphrey, Baton Rouge (LA) Southern Lab 3-star DB Dylan Day, Paramus (NJ) Catholic 3-star OL Juan Minaya, and Shreveport (LA) C.E. Byrd K Abram Murray, the nation’s top-ranked K, in this class for the Canes.

For a look at the player Miami is adding to the secondary in Thomas, check out the HUDL highlights below:

Welcome to the U, Isaiah!