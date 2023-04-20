G Kyshawn George signs with Canes hoops

The University of Miami announced Thursday afternoon that the school has received a signed letter of intent from guard Kyshawn George.

“We are delighted to welcome Kyshawn to the Miami basketball program,” Coach Jim Larranaga said in the school’s press release. “In addition to being a tremendous player with significant upside, he is an excellent young man who comes from a great family. Kyshawn is a versatile guard who can play multiple positions and is a terrific shooter with unlimited range. A cerebral player, he is a true student of the game and has a strong basketball IQ. Kyshawn has competed at a high level in France, both with and against older players, which will help him adjust to the physicality of college basketball.”

Adding a guard who can score multiple ways is a welcome addition after the departure of two of Miami’s prime scoring options in Jordan Miller and Isaiah Wong. George is very slender, and you have to wonder how physical of a player he can be in the upcoming season, but he has room to fill out. He also seems to have a nice stop and pop ability and delivers the ball well to teammates. If he can add the size and strength to win physical battles at the rim, he could be a true scorer for Miami.

George also garnered interest from Illinois, Texas, Pittsburgh, Xavier, SMU, and LSU. He joins Michael Nwoko as signees in Miami’s 2023 class.