Miami Hurricanes 2023 Path to the NFL Draft: CB Tyrique Stevenson

For parts of this season, especially because he was returning from a torn labrum injury, it was unclear if CB Tyrique Stevenson would garner enough draft stock. That is, the former five-star has been projected to be an early round selection since he was recruited out of high school, but slot CB/safety limitations during his time at Georgia appeared like they may impede his market.

Upon transferring to Miami, Tyrique quickly dispelled of those notions by proving his outside corner coverage capabilities as a day one starter, and then cleaned up some of his drawbacks by cleaning up his ball skills during his senior season. During a tough 2022 season for Miami, and specifically DBs, it seemed like Stevenson fell off the draft boards a bit. However, Tyrique put himself back on the map after a successful pre-draft process, which started at the Senior Bowl.

The early round trajectory seems back on track due to his athleticism, frame, and all-around talent where he could be selected as early as the first or second round and Stevenson looks to propel himself to the pinnacle at the next level.

Let’s do a deeper dive into Stevenson’s Draft Profile:

Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson in coverage last season:



79.5 Coverage Grade

42% Allowed Completion Rate

8 Forced Incompletions pic.twitter.com/ODIufS3Vah — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 12, 2023

CB Tyrique Stevenson Draft Snapshot:

2023 NFL Draft Ranking* - 74th Overall, 11th CB

(Position Ranking based on Consensus Board of 60 ranking systems)*

Height: 6’0” (45th Percentile)

Weight: 198lbs (68th Percentile)

Arm Length: 32 3/8” (81st Percentile)

Wingspan: 77 5/8” (82nd Percentile)

Hand: 9 5/8” (84th Percentile)

Career Statistics:

2019: 14GP/1GS, 13 Tackles, 5 PD (Georgia)

2020: 10GP/4GS, 34 Tackles, 5 PD (Georgia)

2021: 11GP/10GS, 43 Tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 INT (Honorable Mention All-ACC)

2022: 11GP/11GS, 25 Tackles, 1.5 TFL, 9 PD, 2 INT (Third Team All-ACC)

CAREER: 115 Tackles, 6 TFLs, 24 PD, 3 INTs

Tyrique Stevenson showed off his athleticism at Miami’s Pro Day this afternoon.



He tops off his Senior Bowl and NFL Combine experiences with an impressive Pro Day. pic.twitter.com/3TXT3rEt7T — Anthony Yero (@AnthonyYero1) March 27, 2023

Pro Football Focus (PFF) Grades

- Overall 2019 PFF Grade: 69.9

- Overall 2020 PFF Grade: 64.7

- Overall 2021 PFF Grade: 72.1

- Overall 2022 PFF Grade: 76.7, 489 Snaps Wide CB

NFL Combine/Pro Day Results:

40-Yard Dash: 4.45 (64th Percentile)

Bench: No Bench Press

3-Cone: 7.09 (21st Percentile)

Shuttle: 4.41 (8th Percentile)

Vertical Jump: 38.5” (79th Percentile)

Broad Jump: 10’5” (65th Percentile)

Background:

Miami Bred

Stevenson, a Miami native, originally joined the U after departing from a potent Georgia defense in 2020. As part of his recruiting process, Stevenson rose to five-star status but he was predominantly featured as a slot/nickel (“STAR” nickel) safety during his two years at Georgia. He earned the opportunity to play outside cornerback against Cincinnati in the 2020 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl and impressed with a pivotal pass breakup. However, he then opted to return home to the Canes (Miami Southridge grad), a program that was involved deep into his recruitment process, and Tyrique since earned more playing time as a true outside coverage CB.

Stevenson grew up in the Miami area and originally attended South Dade High School where he played linebacker before moving to cornerback, safety, and wide receiver. He transferred to Southridge High his senior and played the same positions but added punter, return man, and long snapper to his already diverse repertoire. Tyrique earned U.S. Army All-American honors and also starred on the basketball court and track where he broke 11-seconds in the 100-meter dash (10.88).

BREAKING: Georgia CB Tyrique Stevenson has entered the transfer portal. He is expected to transfer to the Miami Hurricanes. The former Miami Southridge corner was the #3 CB and a top 40 player overall in the 2019 recruiting cycle. pic.twitter.com/ZRcdIEcd1c — Spark College Football (@SparkCFB) January 11, 2021

As noted, Stevenson originally chose to attend Georgia and was a top tier recruit. Stevenson originally committed to the Florida Gators but decommitted and narrowed his selection to Georgia and Miami, ultimately landing to go to Athens. He had one off-the-field incident his freshman season where he was arrested and charged after allegedly fighting with employees at an Athens bar, which may be reviewed by teams during the interview process but should not affect his draft stock. After his sophomore season, Stevenson made it clear he did not want to play safety or nickel and opted to return home to Miami where he’d get immediate exposure at outside cornerback.

Player Profile:

“He’s a bigger version of Antrel Rolle”

Due to his five-star ranking and as a result of showing off his versatility and value by moving to outside corner, Stevenson has been on the radar for many draft scouts as a high value NFL prospect. In spite of an up-and-down senior season, Tyrique has remained on most big boards, especially due to a very successful pre-draft process.

In his first season with the Canes in 2021, Stevenson added a boost to Miami’s defense with a career high 43 tackles, four pass deflections, and the first pick of his career (against current Steeler, Kenny Pickett). However, considering he was the third best corner in the country in his recruiting class, he has left some to be desired thus far in his career, whether due to injury or otherwise.

Namely, it was reported Stevenson tore his labrum on November 6 against Georgia Tech, played through it initially for three games, but then was ruled out for the final two games of the year after getting an MRI. Tyrique then opted to return for his fourth collegiate season and rehabbed the shoulder. Last offseason, Stevenson knew he had a lot to prove and the physical corner has put an increased emphasis on his body/health with new strength and conditioning coach Aaron Feld. He set the Miami squat record at 465-pounds and ended up improving his ball skills in 2022 by recording 7 pass deflections and 2 interceptions.

After earning third team All-ACC accolades, Stevenson was selected for the 2023 Senior Bowl where his draft stock continued to catapult. Of note, Stevenson impressed nearly every day at Senior Bowl practices locking down the nation’s top wide receivers and was popping up on numerous mock drafts as early as the first round.

Biggest knock on @CanesFootball CB Tyrique Stevenson coming into @seniorbowl was inconsistent eye discipline.



He was locked-in all week.



Excellent focus & route recognition here vs. Combine’s fastest WR.



Sliding across that in-cut to force a no-throw in 1-on-1’s.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/1zoiBgkrbK — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 16, 2023

The lofty expectations for Stevenson are not unfounded and not only because of his five-star potential. Rather, Stevenson has the upside necessary to experience a Jaycee Horn or Sauce Gardner-type breakthrough in the NFL due to his frame, length, and physicality. One scout even compared him to a bigger version of Antrel Rolle, saying he “could be a first-rounder because he’s big and physical and can play corner and safety.”

Listed at 6’0”, 214lbs, Stevenson is a heavier, muscular cornerback and uses his size to his advantage where he is skilled in bullying/stunting wideouts at the line of scrimmage with mental/physical toughness to succeed at the next level. Stevenson is long-limbed and has track star speed - ran a 10.88 100-meter dash in high school - to turn his hips, as well as springy lower limbs to redirect and run with receivers.

On 49 targets on the outside in 2021, Stevenson proved his coverage capabilities and recovery speed as he allowed just 25 receptions for 228 yards over 11 games or 20.7 yards per game against his targets according to PFF. The 9.1 yards per reception ranked second among outside Power Five corners. Tyrique has exhibited scheme-versatility as he has played in the box, nickel, safety, and outside cornerback during his college career (he played some linebacker in high school). He also has versatility as a punt returner.

Not seeing much on here about Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson but he’s been climbing since @seniorbowl and is now possible Top-50 pick.



Prototype HWS (6003v, 204v, 4.45v) & long-armed (32 3/8) corner is in Jacksonville today and previously visited Steelers, Cowboys, Bears, Packers. pic.twitter.com/vZX04L2XhZ — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 16, 2023

Stevenson checked off another necessary box in 2022 as he improved his ball skills, where he had only tallied 14 career pass deflections and one career interception prior to his senior season. While he seems grabby at times, Stevenson only had one pass interference penalty during his two seasons at the U. Stevenson ended up with 7 PDs and 2 INTs in 2022.

While Stevenson is a physical corner and willing tackler, another big concern regarding his skill set is an issue that plagued the entire Miami defense recently - poor finishing on tackles (he had ten missed tackles in 2021), but he was a more sure tackler in 2022. Stevenson has the tendency to misstep at the line of scrimmage, which forces him to play a lot of catch up and can also overpursue plays leading to bad beats.

After shining at the Senior Bowl, Stevenson has had Top-30 visits with the Cowboys, Packers, Jaguars, Steelers, and Ravens.

#Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson just returned from a visit with the #Cowboys, source said, and he also recently visited the #Packers. He has a Top 30 visit with the #Jaguars on Sunday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 14, 2023

Strengths/Positives

Freakish Athleticism: former 5-star recruit (3rd best CB in class), set Miami squat record, and 4.45 40-yard, 38’5” Vertical Jump

Positional Versatility

Long-Limbed Defender and Physical (ranked in 80th percentile or better in arm, wing, hand)

Shined in Senior Bowl against top WRs

Improved on Weaknesses every year (Slot to Outside transition in 2021, Ball Skills in 2022)

Mental/Physical Toughness - played three games with torn labrum

Weaknesses/Negatives

Labrum Injury his Junior Season

Did not “pop” on game tape

May not be willing to move positions (reason for transferring from Georgia)

Can be caught off-guard at line of scrimmage or coverage

Sometimes an all-or-nothing tackler

NFL Comparisons: Jaycee Horn, Jamel Dean

Bottom Line:

Miami’s DBs were an embarrassment in 2022 but Stevenson is an exception to the situation. He shined at the Senior Bowl showcase, which pits the highest quality draft prospects in Mobile, Alabama and indicates the scheme or surrounding pieces may have inhibited Tyrique’s success. Of note, Stevenson excelled as a nickel back in Georgia’s defense and then smoothly transitioned to a day one outside CB at Miami. After tallying tackles in his first season, Stevenson improved his coverage capabilities and ball skills even more in 2022, in spite of a torn labrum injury - which he played through in 2021. He is long, athletic, rangy, and physical enough to succeed in the NFL.

The hate come when you become more than what they expected ✅ pic.twitter.com/YkzZIFj1X4 — Tyrique Stevenson (@dreamchaserTy10) April 13, 2023

Draft Night Projection: (2nd-3rd Round)

Second Round to the Philadelphia Eagles: After a Super Bowl appearance, the Eagles have had a lot of offseason turnover. As a physical defender, Stevenson would fit in well in Philly’s scheme, a team that has two starting CBs that will be 30-years old or older by the start of the 2023 season. Two CBs that he played with at Georgia, Tyson Campbell and Eric Stokes, currently play for the Jaguars and Packers, respectively, teams that Stevenson has already been on top-30 visits for, and they may put in a good word for Tyrique.