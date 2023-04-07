Welcome to the U, Judd Anderson

On Friday night, the Miami Hurricanes picked up a commit that will hopefully pay big dividends in the future when Gray (GA) Jones County 3-star QB Judd Anderson picked the Canes.

The 6’7 220 QB from Gray, GA chose the Hurricanes over Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Pitt, and others.



A new name on the board at QB, Anderson has prodigious physical tools and Miami hopes to use them to great effect in the future. A tall and lean 6’6” 215lbs, Anderson was a standout basketball player as recently as last year. He averaged 19 points and 16 rebounds a game as a sophomore at Ridgeland HS in rural GA.

Anderson transferred to Jones County for the 2022 season, and while he still played hoops, he did so to play a higher caliber of football than previous, and get away from the Wing-T offense his former, smaller school employed. Anderson’s results were a mixed bag — 1,776 yards on 53.5% completions with a 15-13 TD-INT ratio, and 2 rushing TDs for a playoff team. Still, he started to get recruiting interest now that he was at a bigger school than previous.

Miami and Anderson started to orbit each other when OC Shannon Dawson was hired from Houston. The veteran coach quickly became a fan of Anderson’s size, arm, and potential for development, and worked to get the signal caller on campus for an unofficial visit this week. After being around Dawson and seeing the planned direction of the Miami offense, Anderson decided he’d found his home.

The elephant in the room here is Prentiss Air Noland. Miami was recruiting the 4-star signal caller but signs point to him committing elsewhere tomorrow. So, the move to get Anderson committed both covers for that, and moves Miami’s class forward with a player the Canes hope elevates his play as a senior, and continues that elevation in college.

Anderson is the 2nd player to commit in the 2024 recruiting class. He joins kicker Abram Murray (Shreveport, LA) in this class for Miami.

For a better look at the player Miami is getting (or really, the traits that make him a prospect for this class), check out Anderson’s HUDL highlights below:

