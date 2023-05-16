Eagles sign one Pro Cane on Tuesday, but release another

The news was great on Tuesday for one former Miami Hurricane, but unfortunately at the expense of his former college teammate.

The defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday that they have signed WR Charleston Rambo.

Eagles have signed WR Charleston Rambo and waived T Jarrid Williams. pic.twitter.com/nFi9n1zhGu — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 16, 2023

And yes, as it notes, they had to release former Miami OT Jarrid Williams to make room for Rambo on the team’s 90-man offseason roster. Rambo is reunited with Jalen Hurts, with whom he played at Oklahoma before transferring to Miami.

Rambo was not drafted after his record-shattering 2021 season, signing with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent. He was released at the end of the preseason and ended up with the Orlando Guardians of the XFL, where he caught 35 passes for 430 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Rambo was invited as a veteran tryout to the Eagles’ rookie minicamp last week, and he impressed enough to stick around and continue to get a look.

Conversely, Williams, who was signed to a reserve/futures deal by the Eagles back in January, will now be looking to catch on with another team. He signed with the Eagles last year after failing to get drafted, but was released right before training camp. He spent time on the Eagles’ and Lions’ practice squads.

Hopefully Williams will end up with another opportunity before training camp starts, but for now, it’s nice to see Rambo get another shot to make a name for himself on the game’s biggest stage.